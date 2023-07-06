Myanmar in deadly freefall into even deeper violence, Trk says

Mr. Vice President,

Dear colleagues,

This Council has heard report after report on the human rights situation in Myanmar.

With each successive update, it is almost impossible to imagine that the people of Myanmar can endure more suffering.

Yet the country continues its deadly freefall into even deeper violence and heartbreak.

A regime imposed by the generals over the past two and a half years has robbed the Myanmar people of the optimism they once held for peace, democracy and a more prosperous future.

Civilians live at the whim of a reckless military authority that relies on systematic tactics of control, fear and terror.

Civilians also bear the devastating brunt of the grotesque violence, including the elderly, the disabled and infants.

The situation has become unstable.

We see a spiraling economy, exacerbating the poverty already experienced by the majority of the population.

Natural resources are being exploited at dangerous rates, causing irreversible environmental damage.

The voices of civil society and journalists are being drowned out.

Arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and torture continue unabated.

And the country’s minorities again face brutal attacks by the military in border regions, with increasing numbers of people crossing international borders in search of safety and protection. More than a million Rohingya remain in neighboring Bangladesh, where they live in the world’s largest refugee camp in deplorable conditions. Conditions for their return to Myanmar are still non-existent. The army continues to commit atrocities in their home state of Rakhine, where they are denied citizenship.

Mr. Vice President,

Reliable sources indicate that as of yesterday, 3,747 people have died at the hands of the army since taking power and 23,747 have been arrested. These figures represent the minimum that can be documented and verified – the true number of victims is likely to be much higher.

Every day, the ruthless army of the so-called four cuts strategy continues to destroy.

Whole villages have been razed and burned to the ground, collectively punishing civilians, depriving them of shelter, food, water and life-saving aid. Since the coup began, the military has burned down at least 70,000 houses across the country, 70 percent of which were in the Sagaing region. Over 1.5 million people have been forcibly displaced with minimal access to humanitarian aid.

Incessant airstrikes and artillery shelling are destroying homes and stealing lives. In the first six months of this year, my Office reported a 33 percent increase in indiscriminate airstrikes compared to the first half of last year, with increasing attacks on civilian targets, including villages, schools, hospitals and sites of worship.

On April 11 in Pa Zi Gyi village in Sagaing region, up to 168 civilians, including dozens of women and children, were killed in an airstrike.

Artillery attacks have also increased dramatically, with over 563 this year, already representing 80 percent of last year’s total. My office also continues to document repeated violations of the most brutal forms: sexual violence, mass murder, extrajudicial executions, beheadings, dismemberment and mutilation.

This constitutes a complete disregard for the principles of international human rights and international humanitarian law.

And shows a complete contempt for humanity.

Mr. Vice President,

The report I am presenting to the Council today focuses on the military’s systematic denial of life-saving humanitarian aid to civilians. They have put in place a number of legal, financial and bureaucratic obstacles to ensure that people in need do not receive and access aid.

This obstruction of life-saving aid is deliberate and targeted, a calculated denial of fundamental rights and freedoms to a large part of the population.

This is being done in a situation where a third of the entire population requires urgent assistance including access to adequate shelter, sufficient food and water or employment.

In mid-May, when Cyclone Moka made landfall with devastating effect in Rakhine, Chin, Magway and Sagaing, the military actively prevented independent needs assessments and impeded access to information. They suspended all travel authorizations to Rakhine state, eventually allowing aid distribution to resume if it was not cyclone-related.

Importantly, all humanitarian aid disbursements related to Cyclone Moka remain frozen unless delivered by the military apparatus. They have threatened legal action against anyone who reports figures different from their own for the Rohingya death toll, which the military puts at 116 but is believed to be higher.

To date, due to lack of access, it has not been possible to confirm the number of Rohingya deaths and those of members from other communities.

I condemn direct attacks on humanitarian personnel. Local organizations, which provide the vast majority of humanitarian aid, face the greatest risks in carrying out their work. Up to 40 aid workers have been killed and over 200 arrested since the coup.

The already fragile health system is now in disarray. Despite the efforts of grassroots organizations, a de facto ban on the transport of drugs and other medical supplies across large parts of Myanmar has resulted in a lack of access to medical assistance.

15.2 million people are in need of urgent food and nutrition support. The price of food increased 177 percent in 2022, and ongoing violence, land grabbing, and the high risk posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance have resulted in a marked decline in food production.

The need for unimpeded humanitarian access across Myanmar has never been more urgent. I call on member states to fund the Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan and provide direct and flexible funding to local organizations on the ground who are desperately trying to reach people in need.

Mr. Vice President,

In line with Resolution 2669 of the Security Council I repeat the call to end this senseless violence.

Without delay, I also call on the authorities to release the 19,377 political prisoners detained across Myanmar, including ousted President Win Mynt and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The way out of this crisis must be anchored in accountability for the serious violations of human rights and other violations of international law that are taking place. I call on the Security Council to refer the situation to the International Criminal Court. Any political solution to this protracted emergency must include accountability.

Regarding the one million Rohingya in Bangladesh, voluntary repatriation can only happen when conditions are created for safe, sustainable and dignified returns to Myanmar and when the full range of their rights is respected and upheld. The Rohingya themselves should be at the center of decision-making. Returns should only be made by their fully informed and truly voluntary choice.

For its part, the international community must continue to provide support to host communities, including and especially in Bangladesh, and adequate protection for all people crossing international borders.

I also call on all countries to stop and prevent the supply of weapons to the military and take targeted measures to limit the generals’ access to foreign currency, aviation fuel and other means that enable attacks on the people of Myanmar.

This Council should consider how to expose the business interests that support the military and keep them afloat.

Mr. Vice President,

Among the many crimes committed against the people of Myanmar, I was outraged to hear of the arrest of over a hundred people by the military on June 19. Their crime was buying, selling, carrying or wearing a flower to celebrate Aung San Suu Kyi’s 78th birthday.

It is hard to imagine that the people of Myanmar, who only two and a half years ago expected a better future, are being stifled by an oppressor who considers carrying a flower a criminal act.

For decades, the people of Myanmar have faced repression and isolation. But they have never stopped asking for the respect of their basic rights, nor have they stopped making great sacrifices for a democratic future.

I stand in solidarity with the people of Myanmar. I honor their incredible strength, spirit and resilience as they endure day after day of crisis.

I want to emphasize that the Rohingya are an integral part of the people of Myanmar and the future of the country.

I remind the international community, the Security Council, ASEAN and all member states with influence over Min Aung Hlaing and the Tatmadaw of their responsibility to exert maximum pressure to end this crisis.

It is extremely urgent that we restore all necessary conditions for the people of Myanmar to find a way out of their heartache and live their lives in freedom and security.

Thank you.