IB students worldwide receive their results





05 July 2023

06 July 2023



179,917 students worldwide receive their Diploma Program (DP) and Career Related Program (CP) results from the May 2023 exam session, marking the end of their two-year DP and CP learning journey. This marks an increase of 3.47% in the number of students receiving DP and KP results. The IB is extremely proud of all the IB students who have achieved this milestone. Throughout the two-year learning journey of PD and CP, students have gained the knowledge and skills to thrive and make a difference in the world. Today’s IB graduates join a community of more than 2.4 million lifelong learners in 159 countries around the world. The global average DP score for the May 2023 session is 30.24 points. Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, said: “I am delighted to congratulate this year’s IB graduates. Their achievement in reaching this milestone is remarkable – and many will undoubtedly go on to achieve great things both at university and in their lives. Throughout its history, the IB has been proud to have given the world many of its great change-makers, and this group will no doubt continue in that tradition. It is also exciting to be able to celebrate with students who have been able to experience the full breadth of what the IB has to offer after the many challenges of the past few years.” The Diploma Program (DP) gives the student world-class preparation for university and a lifetime opportunity. It is a comprehensive, research-based education that puts the student in control of their own learning so that they can develop superior academic skills, confidence, critical thinking and language skills. This challenging framework is recognized and respected by the world’s leading universities and aims to develop the whole student and flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically. Hear more from our DP students. The Career Related Program (CP) is designed specifically for students aged 16-19 who wish to engage in career-related learning while also continuing to gain transferable and lifelong skills such as confidence, social responsibility and a sense of purpose. CP is an innovative blend of academic study and career skills that incorporates the educational vision and principles of the IB into a unique program. Hear more from our CP students. For the May 2023 exam session, PD and CP students completed all assessment components for each subject and the IB awarded grades using all components, subjects and exams. In line with other national and international award organizations, the grade distribution profile returned to near pre-pandemic standards. This return to established grade distributions is in line with the university’s expectations and has been a phased process: results for the May 2022 and November 2022 exam sessions were closer to 2019 results than 2021 results . However, mitigation for the disruption of teaching and learning resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic was applied while determining the grade limits. The IB will publish an interim statistical bulletin in the coming weeks. For students: Access to your results If the course coordinator allows them to do so, students can access their results via the IB Candidate Results website. They will be able to do this the day after the results are out: IN 6 July 2023 from 12:00 GMT (noon). For more information on how to access results, visit our Getting Results page. Learn more about the May 2023 exam session here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibo.org/news/news-list/ib-students-worldwide-receive-their-results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos