Bitcoin is an international asset, the positive remarks of the CEO of BlackRock





Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has made pro-crypto comments amid the asset manager’s application to list a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States. Speaking on Fox Business on July 5, Fink said the cryptocurrency’s role was primarily to digitize gold, suggesting that US regulators consider how an ETF linked directly to Bitcoin (BTC) could democratize finance. During his time at BlackRock, Fink has often commented on major events affecting the crypto space, including the FTX crash in 2022 and increased interest in BTC. Let’s be clear: Bitcoin is an international asset, Fink said. It is not based on any single currency, and thus can represent a wealth that people can play as an alternative. #Bitcoin it is an international asset. – Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock pic.twitter.com/WIVKITXYPj Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 5, 2023 Fink suggested that investors could turn to Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation or the devaluation of certain currencies. As CEO of the world’s largest asset management firm, with more than $9 trillion in assets under management as of April, pro-crypto sentiment Finks could create ripples inside and outside the space. Connected: Developed markets lagging behind in digital payments: BlackRock CEO Many crypto users on social media reacted positively to Finks’ interview, with at least one suggesting his words can cause the price of some assets to rise in what the user called Fink Pump. At press time, the price of BTC was $30,473, down roughly 1% in the previous 24 hours. Under Fink, BlackRock has attempted to launch a spot BTC ETF with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase acting as an oversight partner. It is unclear whether the Securities and Exchange Commission will approve the investment vehicle, given its history of rejecting all previously filed BTC ETF applications to date. Magazine: Gary Genslers job on the line, BlackRocks unveils first Bitcoin ETF, and other news: Hodlers Digest, June 11-17

