Further works are confirmed for the Menai Suspension Bridge

The second phase of work will see the installation of new permanent hangers, following a rigorous period of development and testing, as well as extensive paintwork on the exterior of the bridge.

The work will be carried out by Spencer Group and overseen by UK Highways A55 Limited and the Welsh Government.

The start date has been chosen to minimize disruption during the summer holidays and work is expected to be completed in late summer 2025 – ahead of the bridges’ bicentenary in January 2026.

The works program will not mean a complete closure of the bridge and traffic management will be implemented to reduce disruption to local residents.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for transport Lee Waters said:

Every effort is being made to minimize further disruption to communities on both sides of the bridge and we appreciate the patience they have shown. To ensure that this special bridge can continue to serve us well into its 200th year, we must ensure that the restoration is given the time it needs. We will continue to work with all partners, including the emergency services, to minimize disruption and complete this work as quickly and safely as possible.

Today’s announcement follows the installation of temporary hangers earlier this year. To meet the deadline, the program will run during holiday periods, including Easter, half term and summer holidays. This will minimize the impact of weather delays on the program.

Hours of operation are set from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. weekdays and lane closures will be in place. Only one lane will be closed during business hours. The traffic lights will also be operated manually during peak periods to ensure traffic flows as efficiently as possible while the works are being carried out.