Huntsville International Airport set for multi-million dollar upgrade





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) The Huntsville International Airport terminal will undergo a $13.3 million renovation to make it more accessible. Currently, there is one set of escalators and one elevator – planned additions will ensure the terminal meets Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

“Not only will we have two elevators to serve our passengers, we will also have two escalators up and two escalators and stairs to serve our passengers,” said Mary Swanstrom, Relations Manager with the public at the airport. “We’ve only had one lift and two escalators here and for our mobility-challenged passengers this is simply not acceptable.” Getting to the airport can already be a time-consuming and stressful experience, but with the upcoming construction, you may be left wondering how travelers will be affected. “So the first thing that’s going to happen is our passengers are going to start seeing ramps being built,” Swanstrom said. And these ramps will connect the TSA exit area to the lounge where the plane’s gates are located. United Way of Madison County celebrates 80 years in August

“Construction should not affect the time it takes to get through TSA to get to your gate,” Swanstom added. Swanstrom also told News 19 that the hope is that once this project is complete, the terminal could get some much-needed food and kiosk upgrades as well.



