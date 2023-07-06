WHO and HL7 collaborate on global adoption of interoperability





The World Health Organization signed an agreement with HL7 to jointly develop guidelines and advance the adoption of open interoperability standards that WHO says are critical to the development of equitable and evidence-based digital health. WHY IT MATTERS As part of itglobal digital health strategy“There is a call for WHO to provide global guidelines for the adoption and guidance of interoperability standards on how WHO clinical, public health and data guidelines can be translated into digital health systems,” the organization said in a 3rd of July.POSTon its website. The expected result of the cooperation with Health Level Seven International, according todealWHO posted online, will make HL7 FHIR-enabled replaceable medical applications and reusable technologies available free of charge with multilingual support. The SMART patient data exchange standards, funded by the US Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, were included in the 21st Century Cures Act. WHO said in the accompanying project description that it will lead the normative standard for health content and the development process of the SMART guidelines, coordinate and identify the needs of member states and ensure an accurate representation of WHO-FIC classifications and terminologies within HL7. HL7 will create the technical mechanisms for the FHIR-based standards and translate them into the six official languages ​​of the United Nations, Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish, and obtain the exclusive WHO license. “WHO grants HL7 a perpetual and irrevocable, non-exclusive, worldwide, royalty-free, sublicensable license to use such jointly prepared work, or any part thereof, for public health purposes.” THE BIGGEST TREND HL7 has collaborated over the past several years with other organizations to advance health data interoperability, including with healthcare organizations such as Evernorth and Siemens Healthineers to test the use of FHIR Accelerator CodeX for earlier authorizations in oncology. Last year HL7 also partnered with the American Medical Informatics Association in a similar two-year collaboration to promote interoperability standards and make implementation guidelines available to healthcare providers and stakeholders. “As a member organization that has created and implemented technologies for electronic health records, our partnership with HL7 is essential to moving forward with the advancement of health and healthcare with standards for interoperability,” said AMIA Chair and Board President Dr . Gretchen Purcell Jackson, science. medical officer and professor of surgery, pediatrics and biomedical informatics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in that release. At HIMSS23, former National Coordinator for Health IT Dr. Donald Rucker, who recently discussed the ‘dynamite’ of FHIR withHealthcare IT Newstogether with dr. Kenneth Mandl discussed how with a mass access programming interface, FHIR can help healthcare organizations better manage their data and track their performance. SMART/HL7 Bulk FHIR “enables push-button access to patient-level data across a patient population,” Mandl said. ON THE RECORD “Both parties agree that a coordinated collaboration can advance interaction to improve global health,” WHO and HL7 say in the agreement. Andrea Fox is senior editor of Healthcare IT News.

