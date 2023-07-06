Cameroon must end violence and human rights violations in Anglophone areas: Amnesty International – JURIST





Amnesty International asked on Tuesday Cameroonian authorities to investigate human rights violations committed in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon. According to their report, armed separatists and the army have been accused of murder, torture, rape and destruction of property. Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Samira Daoud commented: We call on the Cameroonian authorities to investigate allegations of human rights violations and other crimes under domestic law committed in the context of armed violence in the regions Anglophones, and to prosecute and punish those responsible for such violations in fair trials and before independent, impartial and competent courts. Victims of these crimes and violations have the right to justice and compensation. According to the report, armed groups continue to rage across the country, attacking state officials or supporters of the central government. As a result, armed separatists have attacked the Mbororo Fulani tribes in northwestern Angola, whom they perceive as loyal to the authorities. Military formations made up of Mbororo Fulani tribes have committed human rights violations against the population as a sign of revenge. The report also details cases of sexual violence against women by security forces, as well as other crimes committed in Bui division. Military courts have prosecuted and sentenced civilians and journalists, in violation of domestic and international law. The authorities have also tried to silence those who have spoken out against the horrors caused by arbitrary detention, court proceedings and threats. Armed conflict broke out between the militia and separatist organizations as a result of protests demanding an end to discrimination against Anglophone minorities and the self-proclaimed independence of Ambazonia the state. Initially, armed brutality was used to quell the protests, but this then escalated into human rights crimes against the civilian population caught in the middle. Amnesty International has called on the Cameroonian authorities to release all arbitrarily detained individuals, ensure that fair trial standards are respected during judicial proceedings and end all forms of violence.

