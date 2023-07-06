Quality Factor – International Filtering News





The importance of a quality assurance/quality control program when purchasing fabric filters The value of a fabric and bag Quality Assurance/Quality Control program, bag installation supervision, and bag monitoring program increases as code requirements become more stringent. The intrinsic value of the QA/QC program is driven by the fact that the failure of even one bag can cause dust contamination on the clean side of the bags. This, in turn, leads to widespread premature bag failure and/or increased pressure drop. Recent new fabric and bag quality/QC programs have revealed membrane failures, out-of-spec strength and permeability, fabric shrinkage concerns, bag perforations, and significant dimensional and construction issues. Below is a brief description of the testing methods currently used in a QA/QC program. Air permeability Air permeability is used to determine the amount of air that can flow through a given area of ​​fabric. Permeability is defined in the ASTM D737 standard as the rate of air flow passing perpendicularly through a known area of ​​the fabric which is adjusted to obtain a specified air pressure difference between the two surfaces of the fabric. Failure of even one bag can cause dust contamination on the clean side of the bags. Mullen Burst The Mullen burst strength test, described in ASTM standard D3786, is designed to indicate the total relative strength of fabrics to withstand pulsation or heavy pressure. Fabric strength is determined by measuring the pressure required to rupture the specimen by inflating an expandable diaphragm. Tensile strength The tensile strength test provides data on fabric strength and elongation. The ASTM D5055 standard provides braided (woven fabrics) and sheared (nonwoven and felt fabrics) test procedures for determining the breaking strength and elongation of most textile fabrics. MIT Flex Endurance Test The MIT flexural strength test primarily measures the relative ability of a fabric to withstand self-abrasion from flexure by measuring the number of flexural cycles required to break a fabric sample. The test method is described in ASTM Standard D2176, which is the standard method for testing the fold strength of paper. Fabric samples are tested in warp and fill directions. The MIT flex test has traditionally been used to help determine the rate of deterioration of woven fiberglass bags used in coal-fired utility boilers due to the inherent abrasiveness of the glass fibers. ETS has also found the MIT bend test to be very useful in evaluating many slices and their ability to withstand bending against a wire cage during pulse cleaning cycles. For almost all types of filter bag fabric, this test can be a major indicator that the fabric is nearing the end of its useful service life. Filter performance The German-developed filtration performance test apparatus measures the performance of filter media under defined conditions regarding filtration speed, particle size distribution and cleaning requirements, simulating actual bag conditions. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) FTIR is a technique that uses infrared light to observe the properties of solids, liquids, or gases. In infrared spectroscopy, IR radiation is transmitted (transmitted). The resulting spectrum represents molecular absorption and transmission, creating a molecular fingerprint of the sample. The results of FTIR analysis are generally used to identify materials of construction (eg, fiber type, yarn type) of filter bags and/or to assess contaminants. Comprehensive Monitoring Programs Long-term monitoring programs complement QA/QC programs. All strength and flow tests should be performed periodically in conjunction with each other in order to develop trend lines of strength loss and flow over time. The test program can identify when the bag is approaching the end of life and the highest risk of failure, but it cannot predict the exact time of the end of life of the set of bags. Permeability measurements of used bags, by varying the amount of vacuuming, can help determine if the bags are gradually blinding (losing permeability). The test values ​​of the used bags are compared with the original clean fabric test values ​​to indicate the rate and level of deterioration. CONCLUSION Today the main reasons for performing quality/QC on fabrics and bags include: Minimize baggage and production downtime by ensuring specification is met and failure of associated bags is ruled out. Protect the user in case of warranty issues by providing basic data. Provide an unbiased third-party evaluation of defective fabric and finished filter bags.

