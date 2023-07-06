The hottest global temperatures have broken records for two consecutive days, preliminary data show

The planet’s temperature rose on Tuesday to its hottest day in decades and possibly centuries, and Wednesday could become the third day in a row that Earth has unofficially set a record high. It is the latest in a series of climate change extremes that alarm but do not surprise scientists.

The global average temperature reached 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a common tool based on satellite data, observations and computer simulations used by climate scientists to look at conditions of the world. . On Monday, the average temperature was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit (17.01 degrees Celsius), setting a record that lasted only 24 hours.

For scientists, it’s a sweaty case of I-told-you-so.

A record like this is further evidence for the now widely held proposition that global warming is pushing us toward a hotter future, said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field, who was not part of the calculations.

On Wednesday, 38 million Americans were under some type of heat alert, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Sarah Kapnick said. She said the global heat comes from a natural El Nino warming of the Pacific warming the planet as it changes weather around the world, on top of human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Even normally cooler communities are feeling the heat. In North Grenville, Ontario, the city turned ice hockey rinks into cooling centers as temperatures on Wednesday reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), with humidity making it feel like 100.4 degrees (38 degrees Celsius).

I feel like we live in a tropical country right now, said city spokeswoman Jill Sturdy. It just hits you. The air is so thick.

University of Maine climate scientist Sean Birkle, creator of Climate Reanalyzer, said the daily numbers are unofficial but a useful snapshot of what’s happening in a warming world. Think of it as the temperature of someone who is sick, he said: It tells you that something may not be wrong, but you need long-term records to work like a doctor’s exam for a complete picture.

While the numbers aren’t an official government record, it’s giving us an indication of where we are right now, said National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick. And NOAA indicated it will consider the numbers for its official data calculations.

Although the data set used for the unofficial data only goes back to 1979, Kapnick said that given other data, the world is likely to see the hottest day in several hundred years.

Scientists generally use much longer measurements months, years, decades to follow the warming of the Earth. But the maximum daily levels are an indication that climate change is reaching uncharted territory.

With many places seeing temperatures near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), the new average temperatures may not seem too hot. But Tuesday’s global high was nearly 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (a full degree Celsius) higher than the 1979-2000 average, which already tops 20th- and 19th-century averages.

High temperature records were broken this week in Quebec and Peru. Beijing reported nine days in a row last week when the temperature exceeded 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius). Cities across the U.S. from Medford, Oregon, to Tampa, Florida, have hovered at all-time highs, said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Alan Harris, director of emergency management for Seminole County, Florida, said they have already surpassed last year in the number of days they’ve been on a severe weather plan, a measure set in motion when the heat index hits 108 degrees. Fahrenheit (42.22 degrees Celsius). or greater.

It’s just been kind of brutally hot for the last week, and now it looks like potentially two weeks, Harris said.

In the US, heat advisories include parts of western Oregon, inland northern California, central New Mexico, Texas, Florida and the coastal Carolinas, according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. Extreme heat warnings are in place across southern Arizona and California.

Higher temperatures translate into brutal conditions for people around the world. When the heat rises, people suffer from health effects, especially the young and the elderly, who are vulnerable to heat even under normal conditions.

People are not used to this. Their bodies aren’t used to it, said Erinanne Saffell, Arizona state climatologist and an expert on extreme weather and climate events. It’s important to understand who may be at risk, make sure people stay hydrated, stay calm and don’t exercise outside, and look after those around you who may be at risk.

In general, heat means something a little different to everyone.

In West Texas, its cool wraps and Gatorade for construction workers, said Joe Staley, a job site supervisor for a company that builds wastewater treatment plants. In Portland, its extra water in backyard vegetable gardens, Martha Alvarado said. In Minnesota, it’s a tough workout on the family vineyard thanks to the extra moisture for Joe Roisen.

In Dallas, the heat also means a sense of camaraderie for musician Sam Cormier, who often plays outside. The residents of the apartments with their windows open go outside to bring him a drink. People still walk outside, even in the weather, and he plays only with his guitar, which is lighter than other equipment. Better to be outside sweating, he said, than inside the computer.

NOAA’s Kapnick said the global heat comes from a natural El Nino warming in the Pacific that warms the globe as it changes weather around the world on top of human-caused climate change from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

Not all records are meant to be broken. In almost every corner of our planet, people are facing the burden of unprecedented heat waves, said the Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Inger Andersen. We ignore science at our peril. … It is the poorest and most vulnerable who continue to suffer from our inaction.

The highs come after months of truly surreal weather and climate statistics for the year, such as off-the-charts record heat in the North Atlantic, record low sea ice in Antarctica and a rapidly strengthening El Nino, the University of Oklahoma meteorology professor said. , Jason. Furtado.

Wednesday could bring another unofficial record, with Climate Reanalyzer again predicting record or near-record heat. The Antarctic average forecast for Wednesday is 4.5 degrees Celsius (8.1 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the 1979-2000 average.

Because humanity hasn’t stopped pumping heat-trapping gases into the air, future generations will see the summer of 2023 as one of the best of the rest of your life, said Texas A&M climate scientist Andrew Dessler. .

(AP)