US International Trade in Goods and Services, May 2023





The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that deficit of goods and services was $69.0 billion in May, down $5.5 billion from the revised $74.4 billion in April. International trade deficit in US goods and services Deficit: 69.0 billion dollars 7.3% Exports: 247.1 billion dollars 0.8% Imports: 316.1 billion dollars 2.3% Next publication: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 () Statistical significance is not applicable or measurable. Data adjusted for seasonality, but not price changes Source: US Census Bureau, US Bureau of Economic Analysis; US International Trade in Goods and Services, July 6, 2023 Exports, imports and balance (export 1) May exports were $247.1 billion, $2.1 billion less than April exports. May imports were $316.1 billion, $7.5 billion less than April imports. The decrease in the goods and services deficit in May reflected a decrease in the goods deficit of $4.8 billion to $91.3 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.7 billion to $22.3 billion. Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $101.7 billion, or 22.8 percent, from the same period in 2022. Exports increased $48.0 billion, or 3.9 percent. Imports fell $53.7 billion or 3.2 percent. Three-month moving average (exhibit 2) The average deficit in goods and services fell $0.4 billion to $68.0 billion for the three months ending in May. Average exports fell $2.2 billion to $251.5 billion in May.

Average imports fell $2.6 billion to $319.5 billion in May. Year-over-year, the average deficit in goods and services decreased $22.9 billion from the three months ending in May 2022. Average exports increased $0.3 billion from May 2022.

Average imports fell $22.6 billion from May 2022. Exports (exhibits 3, 6 and 7) Merchandise exports fell $2.5 billion to $164.8 billion in May. Census-based merchandise exports fell $1.4 billion. Food, snacks and beverages fell $1.9 billion. Soybeans fell $2.2 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials fell $1.5 billion. Crude oil fell $0.8 billion. Other petroleum products fell $0.5 billion. Natural gas liquids fell $0.3 billion.

Vehicles, parts and engines increased by $1.0 billion. Passenger cars increased by $0.8 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments fell $1.0 billion. Services exports rose $0.4 billion to $82.3 billion in May. Other business services increased by $0.2 billion.

Travel increased by $0.1 billion.

Shipping increased $0.1 billion.

Fees for the use of intellectual property fell by $0.1 billion. Imports (exhibits 4, 6 and 8) Merchandise imports fell $7.2 billion to $256.1 billion in May. Census-based merchandise imports fell by $7.1 billion. Consumer goods fell by $4.8 billion. Pharmaceutical preparations fell by $2.9 billion. Cell phones and other household goods fell $1.2 billion. Works of art and other collections increased by $0.9 billion.

Industrial supplies and materials fell $3.5 billion. Non-monetary gold fell $1.0 billion. Organic chemicals fell $0.8 billion.

Capital goods increased by $0.8 billion. Computers grew by $1.3 billion.

Net balance of payments adjustments fell by $0.2 billion. Imports of services fell $0.3 billion to $60.0 billion in May. Shipping fell $0.2 billion.

Travel fell $0.2 billion. Real goods on a 2017 dollar census basis (Exhibit 11) The real goods deficit narrowed by $7.0 billion, or 7.3 percent, to $89.2 billion in May, compared with a 5.8 percent decline in the nominal deficit. Real merchandise exports rose $1.7 billion, or 1.2 percent, to $138.1 billion, compared with a 0.9 percent decline in nominal exports.

Real merchandise imports fell $5.3 billion, or 2.3 percent, to $227.3 billion, compared with a 2.7 percent decline in nominal imports. review April export reviews Merchandise exports were revised up to $0.2 billion.

Services exports were revised down to less than $0.1 billion. Reviews of April imports Merchandise imports were revised up to $0.1 billion.

Imports of services were revised up by $0.1 billion. Goods by selected countries and areas: Monthly basis of registration (exhibit 19) May figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($4.2), the Netherlands ($3.9), Belgium ($1.7), Hong Kong ($1.6), Australia ($1.2), the United Kingdom ($1.2 dollars), Brazil ($1.0). ), Singapore ($0.3) and Saudi Arabia ($0.1). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($24.9), the European Union ($16.5), Mexico ($13.5), Vietnam ($8.1), Germany ($6.9), Ireland ($5.4), Canada ($5.3 ), Japan ($5.0), Italy ($3.9), South Korea ($3.8), Taiwan ($3.8), India ($3.2), Switzerland ($2.6), Malaysia ($2.2), France ($1.9) and Israel ($0.9). The deficit with Switzerland narrowed by $1.9 billion to $2.6 billion in May. Exports increased by $1.3 billion to $2.7 billion and imports decreased by $0.6 billion to $5.3 billion.

The deficit with Japan fell $1.8 billion to $5.0 billion in May. Exports increased by $0.2 billion to $6.2 billion and imports decreased by $1.6 billion to $11.2 billion.

The deficit with France widened by $0.8 billion to $1.9 billion in May. Exports rose less than $0.1 billion to $3.4 billion and imports rose $0.8 billion to $5.3 billion.

US International Trade in Goods and Services, June 2023

