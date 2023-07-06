The Horizon agreement is a success, but also a warning

Jol Reland analyzes the news that the UK and the EU have reached a draft agreement on the UK’s re-entry into Horizon Europe. He argues that although the Horizon deal is a success, the difficulty of reaching an agreement despite mutual interest highlights how challenging it is to build a closer relationship with the EU.

UK and EU have reached a draft agreement for the re-association of the UK in Horizon Europe. This, on the face of it, is evidence of increased warmth in bilateral relations. However, the process also hints at reasons to be cautious when it comes to imagining the future of this relationship.

Horizon Europe is a 96 billion EU program which funds scientific research and innovation. Researchers at UK universities have historically been some of the biggest beneficiaries of the scheme which offers unparalleled funding and international collaboration opportunities, but they lost access due to Brexit.

The UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), which came into force in 2021, says the parties ‘have agreed that the UK will participate’ in Horizon. However, he did not specify the terms of the UK association. This was subject to further negotiations between the UK and the EU and talks broke down due to acrimony over the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

This impasse was broken by the Windsor Framework, agreed in March 2023, which was widely seen as improving the mood of the music in UK-EU relations. Only this week James Cleverly Folie of a new era of close and friendly UK-EU cooperation. And now we have the Horizon agreement.

So far so optimistic. However, the Horizon negotiations can also be viewed in another way.

The horizon was presented as the low-hanging fruit, to be quickly picked into a new era of harmonious relationships. Before the Windsor Framework was finalized, the President of the European Commission was Ursula von der Leyen speaking it as good news for scientists and researchers on both sides, predicting that discussions on Horizon would begin immediately.

However, agreement remained elusive for another four months, with disputes centered in the United Kingdom financial contribution and in one corrective mechanism to limit how much associate members can withdraw from what they deposit.

We have yet to see how that dispute was resolved, but it was probably a wise decision for both sides to take their time and come to an agreement that is mutually satisfactory and thus more likely to last.

However, the process merely serves to underline how difficult it is to build a closer relationship with the EU. This was an agreement which was already enshrined in a legally binding trade agreement and which politicians on both sides actively supported. However, it still took years of grueling negotiations to get it through. The United Kingdom had even begun drawing on the map its alternative to Horizon.

So what does this tell us about other areas where cooperation could theoretically be deepened? Another easy obvious solution is the grace period set out in the TCA for the requirements of the rules of origin for electric vehicles. Manufacturers on both sides of the Channel fear 10% tariffs on their exports from early 2024, unless this is extended. However, no such agreement has been found, despite apparent mutual interest. An EU desire to tackle the decline in domestic battery production SEEMS be the main cause.

Now imagine a future Labor government which wants an agreement on veterinary standards or mutual recognition of conformity assessments. The EU would once again put its own interests front and centre: seeking UK alignment, now and in the future, with a wide range of regulations, and also seeking strong binding guarantees for the UK to ensure that it complies with those regulations in good faith. These would require technical and far-reaching negotiation, as would any attempt to secure enhanced provisions on labor mobility or financial services.

Any of these negotiations, let alone a package of reforms, would make Horizon and the rules of origin talks look like a problem. Assuming, that is, the EU is even interested in such a process given its aversion to cherries, deep Brexit fatigue in Brussels, and the fact that the EU has largely moved on what it sees as more pressing issues. important, including the acceptance of future members.

A better indication of the direction of the relationship can be found in reading between the lines of the Cleverlys’ close and friendly speech. This was evident in the wide range of areas where he expressed hope that the UK and the EU could make progress: security, migration, energy and AI.

What is significant about these issues is that none of them appear to require treaty-level negotiations or revision of the TCA. Each is likely to be governed by a memorandum of understanding or something similar, committing the parties, perhaps, to strategic dialogue, but not to formal, binding obligations.

The current government clearly sees such informal, ad hoc alliances as the way forward. Indeed, the clearest progress that has been made since Windsor has taken this form: a Memorandum of Understanding on financial services co-operation, another close to agreement on mobility and talks to begin on enhanced exchange of information on competition and migration .

This is the path of least resistance for the UK and the EU if they are to make further progress in the relationship. For anything more, Horizon offers a helpful caveat.

ByJol Reland, Research Associate, UK in a Changing Europe.