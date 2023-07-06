Ruins of Munich synagogue found in river 85 years after Hitler destroyed itExBulletin



change the subtitles Jewish Museum in Munich

Jewish Museum in Munich

After Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of Munich’s main synagogue in June 1938, no one knew what happened to the ruins until last week. Construction crews working on a river dam discovered about 150 tons of stone columns and a tablet bearing the Ten Commandments in Hebrew.

Bernhard Purin, director of the Jewish Museum in Munich, says they were found 7 or 8 miles from the synagogue, which was converted into a parking lot and now houses a shop and a monument in the original building.

The workers contacted German heritage authorities and then Purin, an expert on synagogues, who said it soon became clear where the ruins had come from.

“[That was a] day which is very unusual in my professional career because we don’t usually find a synagogue on a river,” he told NPR in a Zoom interview.

Purin said it was “particularly moving” to see the tablet of the Ten Commandments, a symbolic object that would have played a central role in synagogue services as “all the worshipers look at it”.



change the subtitles Jewish Museum in Munich

Jewish Museum in Munich

The heavy stones will now be carefully transported to another site for further examination, research he says could take up to two years. He has also been told there could be more rocks in other parts of the river, but that will only become clear as the dam renovation progresses in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, he says, experts will seek to understand what parts of the synagogue have been preserved (using photos of the original site) and what they can do with them, such as whether there are enough stones to recreate its eastern section. wall, for example.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter described the discovery as a “stroke of luck”. the BBC reported, citing local media. His team said it is the city’s duty to protect and return the finds to the Jewish community.

Ultimately, Purin would like to see the ruins used to honor Jewish life in Munich before the Holocaust, in which 6 million European Jews were killed. Today, the city is home to about 9,000 Jews, he says, outside about 1.5 million the residents.

“I think that’s the most important,” says Purin. “To become something of a monument, both to Jewish culture in Munich and to its destruction.”



change the subtitles Franz Kimmel / Jewish Museum in Munich

Franz Kimmel / Jewish Museum in Munich

Hitler considered the landmark an eyesore

The synagogue was one of the first in Germany to be destroyed during Hitler’s rule. authorities say. It had been a center of Jewish life and a major landmark of Munich.

The massive building was designed by prominent German architect Albert Schmidt and opened in 1887. It had more than 1,500 seats and served as the city’s main synagogue, Purin says.

And it had been in use for almost half a century when Hitler ordered its demolition in June 1938 months ago Kristallnacht (or November Pogrom) caused the destruction of hundreds of synagogues across the country.

Purin says two main reasons explain why this particular synagogue was one of only a small handful leveled so early.

First, the Nazi party, which was founded and headquartered in Munich, simply did not want such a large synagogue there.

“The synagogue was very close to a major art gallery with a restaurant where Hitler liked to dine when he was in Munich,” says Purin. “And … he had to watch from the synagogue, [which] he didn’t like it”.

Hitler considered the structure an eyesore and personally ordered its removal, Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported at the time.

It also served as a “rehearsal” for Kristallnacht, to see how the German public would react to the destruction of a synagogue, according to Purin. There was no reaction, he said.

The Nazi movement was also targeting Catholic and Protestant churches, he added, and Hitler had ordered the demolition of a Protestant church at the same time, which caused considerable backlash.

“And so they saw that it was quite difficult to start demolishing churches, but there is no problem with demolishing synagogues,” he said.

Building components were flattened and reused



change the subtitles Jewish Museum in Munich

Jewish Museum in Munich

The congregation’s rabbi was given several hours’ notice of the demolition, and hundreds of community members worked through the night to remove Torah scrolls and other property from the building. JTA reported in that time. They turned over their newly acquired organ to a Catholic church.

The municipality reimbursed the Jewish community for only about one-seventh of the value of the synagogue and the neighboring building of the Jewish community, according to Yad VashemHolocaust memorial in Israel.

The building was demolished in June 1938 by the construction company Leonhard Moll and the site became a parking lot.

“We never knew what happened to the synagogue stones after the demolition: where they were stored, for what purpose they were used or whatever,” Purin said.

We now know, he says, that the company has stored at least some of the stones, as well as other stones and bricks from bombed houses in another location for at least two decades.

And in 1956, she used some of those stones to build a barrier in the river, although this was not known at the time.

After World War II ended, Purin says, it was not unusual for new buildings to be constructed using materials from others that had been destroyed. His house, he says, dates back to the 1950s and is a “disaster” to repair because of its mix of stone and brick.

He says it is theoretically possible that parts of the synagogue were used to rebuild all kinds of structures around the city.

“It may happen that in other houses in Munich, there are also other parts of the synagogue,” he says.

As work to locate and identify the wreckage continues, Purin says his dream is to find more pieces of the Torah ark, a decorative cabinet that houses the holy scrolls.

But even the parts that have reappeared so far are making history.

Charlotte Knobloch, the president of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, he told the German newspaper Münchner Merkur that they show how much deeper the city’s Jewish roots are than the end of World War II.

“I really didn’t expect fragments of the old main synagogue to survive, let alone see them,” said Knobloch, who was born in 1932 and remembers visiting the synagogue as a child. “It’s all still very unreal.”