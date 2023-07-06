International
Ruins of Munich synagogue found in river 85 years after Hitler destroyed itExBulletin
Jewish Museum in Munich
After Adolf Hitler ordered the destruction of Munich’s main synagogue in June 1938, no one knew what happened to the ruins until last week. Construction crews working on a river dam discovered about 150 tons of stone columns and a tablet bearing the Ten Commandments in Hebrew.
Bernhard Purin, director of the Jewish Museum in Munich, says they were found 7 or 8 miles from the synagogue, which was converted into a parking lot and now houses a shop and a monument in the original building.
The workers contacted German heritage authorities and then Purin, an expert on synagogues, who said it soon became clear where the ruins had come from.
“[That was a] day which is very unusual in my professional career because we don’t usually find a synagogue on a river,” he told NPR in a Zoom interview.
Purin said it was “particularly moving” to see the tablet of the Ten Commandments, a symbolic object that would have played a central role in synagogue services as “all the worshipers look at it”.
Jewish Museum in Munich
The heavy stones will now be carefully transported to another site for further examination, research he says could take up to two years. He has also been told there could be more rocks in other parts of the river, but that will only become clear as the dam renovation progresses in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, he says, experts will seek to understand what parts of the synagogue have been preserved (using photos of the original site) and what they can do with them, such as whether there are enough stones to recreate its eastern section. wall, for example.
Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter described the discovery as a “stroke of luck”. the BBC reported, citing local media. His team said it is the city’s duty to protect and return the finds to the Jewish community.
Ultimately, Purin would like to see the ruins used to honor Jewish life in Munich before the Holocaust, in which 6 million European Jews were killed. Today, the city is home to about 9,000 Jews, he says, outside about 1.5 million the residents.
“I think that’s the most important,” says Purin. “To become something of a monument, both to Jewish culture in Munich and to its destruction.”
Franz Kimmel / Jewish Museum in Munich
Hitler considered the landmark an eyesore
The synagogue was one of the first in Germany to be destroyed during Hitler’s rule. authorities say. It had been a center of Jewish life and a major landmark of Munich.
The massive building was designed by prominent German architect Albert Schmidt and opened in 1887. It had more than 1,500 seats and served as the city’s main synagogue, Purin says.
And it had been in use for almost half a century when Hitler ordered its demolition in June 1938 months ago Kristallnacht (or November Pogrom) caused the destruction of hundreds of synagogues across the country.
Purin says two main reasons explain why this particular synagogue was one of only a small handful leveled so early.
First, the Nazi party, which was founded and headquartered in Munich, simply did not want such a large synagogue there.
“The synagogue was very close to a major art gallery with a restaurant where Hitler liked to dine when he was in Munich,” says Purin. “And … he had to watch from the synagogue, [which] he didn’t like it”.
Hitler considered the structure an eyesore and personally ordered its removal, Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported at the time.
It also served as a “rehearsal” for Kristallnacht, to see how the German public would react to the destruction of a synagogue, according to Purin. There was no reaction, he said.
The Nazi movement was also targeting Catholic and Protestant churches, he added, and Hitler had ordered the demolition of a Protestant church at the same time, which caused considerable backlash.
“And so they saw that it was quite difficult to start demolishing churches, but there is no problem with demolishing synagogues,” he said.
Building components were flattened and reused
Jewish Museum in Munich
The congregation’s rabbi was given several hours’ notice of the demolition, and hundreds of community members worked through the night to remove Torah scrolls and other property from the building. JTA reported in that time. They turned over their newly acquired organ to a Catholic church.
The municipality reimbursed the Jewish community for only about one-seventh of the value of the synagogue and the neighboring building of the Jewish community, according to Yad VashemHolocaust memorial in Israel.
The building was demolished in June 1938 by the construction company Leonhard Moll and the site became a parking lot.
“We never knew what happened to the synagogue stones after the demolition: where they were stored, for what purpose they were used or whatever,” Purin said.
We now know, he says, that the company has stored at least some of the stones, as well as other stones and bricks from bombed houses in another location for at least two decades.
And in 1956, she used some of those stones to build a barrier in the river, although this was not known at the time.
After World War II ended, Purin says, it was not unusual for new buildings to be constructed using materials from others that had been destroyed. His house, he says, dates back to the 1950s and is a “disaster” to repair because of its mix of stone and brick.
He says it is theoretically possible that parts of the synagogue were used to rebuild all kinds of structures around the city.
“It may happen that in other houses in Munich, there are also other parts of the synagogue,” he says.
As work to locate and identify the wreckage continues, Purin says his dream is to find more pieces of the Torah ark, a decorative cabinet that houses the holy scrolls.
But even the parts that have reappeared so far are making history.
Charlotte Knobloch, the president of the Jewish Community of Munich and Upper Bavaria, he told the German newspaper Münchner Merkur that they show how much deeper the city’s Jewish roots are than the end of World War II.
“I really didn’t expect fragments of the old main synagogue to survive, let alone see them,” said Knobloch, who was born in 1932 and remembers visiting the synagogue as a child. “It’s all still very unreal.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/06/1186049726/munich-synagogue-hitler-demolished-found-river
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Passion 4 Fashion Week Returns Ahead of Expo Week
- Distil.ai Raises $1.1M to Strengthen E-Commerce Customer Data Platform and Expand Team — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Ruins of Munich synagogue found in river 85 years after Hitler destroyed itExBulletin
- Instagram chats set to launch July 6 amid Twitter troubles – The Hollywood Reporter
- Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station on July 7
- From Parineeti Chopra to Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood celebrities join Threads
- Connect to cloud execution from Apigee x using PSC
- The Horizon agreement is a success, but also a warning
- Imran Khan indicted for attacking Pakistani military, former Pakistani PM now has 150 charges against him
- Indonesia ready to work with PNG in downstream minerals: Widodo
- > US Department of Defense > Contract
- Stephanie Hsu says she’s fought her love of art before. The actress is now making waves in Hollywood.