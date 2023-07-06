International
Latest war in Ukraine: Russia ‘on brink of civil war’, says spy chief – as ‘secret peace talks’ revealed | World News
By Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay
Alexander Lukashenko today reiterated his claim that there were no heroes in the unusually quick settlement of the Prigozhins rebellion, thanks at least in part to his mediation efforts.
But the Belarusian leader is certainly taking advantage of the huge media interest generated by the whole affair, inviting select journalists to the magnificent marble-topped Independence Palace in central Minsk for an up-close-and-personal morning Q&A. with the president.
Not something Vladimir Putin has chosen to do, instead hosting Dagestani children in the Kremlin and generally trying to make it seem like the whole nasty episode is over and done with.
But it really doesn’t seem to be. The agreement that was reached to keep the Wagnerites out of Moscow still does not seem to have been fulfilled.
Yevgeny Prigozhin was not in Belarus, but still in Russia, Lukashenko said, although if someone thought that Putin is so “vindictive and malicious”, he can go ahead and “hit somewhere tomorrow”, he does not.
As far as Mr. Lukashenko believes, Prigozhin is a free man, his assets have been returned, all criminal cases have been dropped. Does he see the possibility of a rapprochement between Prigozhin and the Kremlin?
He’s not sure, but the two men have known each other for 30 years, he said, and had a “very good relationship with each other, maybe even more than a good relationship,” whatever that means.
Discussions are still ongoing about where and how Wagner troops will be based in Belarus, not necessarily at the base near Osipovich, where satellite images suggest construction of military facilities, but at a number of other points, he said.
Does he consider a group of battle-hardened mercenaries, former rogues, a threat, men who marched on Moscow and who could face the march on Minsk? Not at all.
Belarus could use its expertise, and with its 750,000 troops, it’s not like Wagner’s forces can afford to get any bright ideas, according to the commander-in-chief.
He reiterated, however, that his forces had been on the verge of deploying to Moscow if the situation with Prigozhin spiraled, to prevent a possible civil war. Did he think the Russian president was weakened by the whole affair? No, “don’t even hope for it,” he said.
The next major topic was nuclear weapons – and the placement of tactical nuclear warheads at storage sites inside Belarus.
Mr Lukashenko seemed pleased that the transfer had taken place without, he believed, the West having any idea how he and Putin had managed it.
Despite the fact that the Kremlin has always maintained that fire rights rest with Russia alone, Lukashenko insisted that any aggression on Belarusian territory would be met with a response, with targets in the West already identified, he claimed.
As for the idea that the Chinese president may have warned Russia against using nuclear weapons, as reported by the Financial Times, he said this was just fake news.
He knows Xi Jinping personally, he said, and knows he would never say that to Putin. This was a way of trying to divide key allies, he said.
Mr. Lukashenko was talkative and welcoming. He likes these kinds of events – a chance to appear in the international press and bask in his admiration.
Id left with the vague hope that we might see Prigozh sitting next to him, wheeled out for the occasion. But this was not to be.
However, Mr. Lukashenko said he passed on our request for an interview with Wagner’s boss. Let’s see if that promise keeps.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/ukraine-war-latest-russia-putin-wagner-prigozhin-belarus-12541713
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI tests top 1% of original creative thinking — ScienceDaily
- Latest war in Ukraine: Russia ‘on brink of civil war’, says spy chief – as ‘secret peace talks’ revealed | World News
- A flying car that has been approved by the US government as an “aeronautical vehicle”.
- Turkey and Sweden fail to end their NATO membership stalemate. Their leaders will try again on Monday
- Preparations for the actors’ strike begin a week before the deadline for extended talks – Deadline
- Illinois football has played, but never beaten, these teams
- Passion 4 Fashion Week Returns Ahead of Expo Week
- Distil.ai Raises $1.1M to Strengthen E-Commerce Customer Data Platform and Expand Team — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Ruins of Munich synagogue found in river 85 years after Hitler destroyed itExBulletin
- Instagram chats set to launch July 6 amid Twitter troubles – The Hollywood Reporter
- Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Gorakhpur Railway Station on July 7
- From Parineeti Chopra to Diljit Dosanjh, Bollywood celebrities join Threads