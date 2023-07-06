Latest war in Ukraine: Russia ‘on brink of civil war’, says spy chief – as ‘secret peace talks’ revealed | World News

By Moscow correspondent Diana Magnay

Alexander Lukashenko today reiterated his claim that there were no heroes in the unusually quick settlement of the Prigozhins rebellion, thanks at least in part to his mediation efforts.

But the Belarusian leader is certainly taking advantage of the huge media interest generated by the whole affair, inviting select journalists to the magnificent marble-topped Independence Palace in central Minsk for an up-close-and-personal morning Q&A. with the president.

Not something Vladimir Putin has chosen to do, instead hosting Dagestani children in the Kremlin and generally trying to make it seem like the whole nasty episode is over and done with.

But it really doesn’t seem to be. The agreement that was reached to keep the Wagnerites out of Moscow still does not seem to have been fulfilled.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was not in Belarus, but still in Russia, Lukashenko said, although if someone thought that Putin is so “vindictive and malicious”, he can go ahead and “hit somewhere tomorrow”, he does not.

As far as Mr. Lukashenko believes, Prigozhin is a free man, his assets have been returned, all criminal cases have been dropped. Does he see the possibility of a rapprochement between Prigozhin and the Kremlin?

He’s not sure, but the two men have known each other for 30 years, he said, and had a “very good relationship with each other, maybe even more than a good relationship,” whatever that means.

Discussions are still ongoing about where and how Wagner troops will be based in Belarus, not necessarily at the base near Osipovich, where satellite images suggest construction of military facilities, but at a number of other points, he said.

Does he consider a group of battle-hardened mercenaries, former rogues, a threat, men who marched on Moscow and who could face the march on Minsk? Not at all.

Belarus could use its expertise, and with its 750,000 troops, it’s not like Wagner’s forces can afford to get any bright ideas, according to the commander-in-chief.

He reiterated, however, that his forces had been on the verge of deploying to Moscow if the situation with Prigozhin spiraled, to prevent a possible civil war. Did he think the Russian president was weakened by the whole affair? No, “don’t even hope for it,” he said.

The next major topic was nuclear weapons – and the placement of tactical nuclear warheads at storage sites inside Belarus.

Mr Lukashenko seemed pleased that the transfer had taken place without, he believed, the West having any idea how he and Putin had managed it.

Despite the fact that the Kremlin has always maintained that fire rights rest with Russia alone, Lukashenko insisted that any aggression on Belarusian territory would be met with a response, with targets in the West already identified, he claimed.

As for the idea that the Chinese president may have warned Russia against using nuclear weapons, as reported by the Financial Times, he said this was just fake news.

He knows Xi Jinping personally, he said, and knows he would never say that to Putin. This was a way of trying to divide key allies, he said.

Mr. Lukashenko was talkative and welcoming. He likes these kinds of events – a chance to appear in the international press and bask in his admiration.

Id left with the vague hope that we might see Prigozh sitting next to him, wheeled out for the occasion. But this was not to be.

However, Mr. Lukashenko said he passed on our request for an interview with Wagner’s boss. Let’s see if that promise keeps.