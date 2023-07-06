Speed ​​dating research reveals that opposites don’t attract | circle





A speed dating study co-authored by a University of Stirling expert has found that opposites do not attract. A unique experiment saw 682 participants meet each other for brief, unrestricted interactions before rating each other. Previous studies have asked participants to rate faces on computer screens. Researchers conducting speed dating studies found that people with similar faces rated each other more attractively. They also found that facial masculinity and femininity were predictors of attractiveness in face-to-face interactions. Dr Anthony Lee, Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Stirling’s Faculty of Natural Sciences, who co-authored the study, said: “Forming meaningful relationships with others is a fundamental human drive and understanding the mechanism of attraction can help in facilitating or maintaining romance and sexual relationships. “Previous research has identified facial attributes that are related to attractiveness, such as facial masculinity or femininity, the averageness or similarity of a face to your own face. Often these previous studies are set in contrived laboratory settings where people rate images of real or digital faces. “In this study, we assessed whether these facial attributes are important when predicting attractiveness during face-to-face interactions. This project was a large speed-dating study where 682 participants met each other for short, unrestricted interactions before rating each other. “We found that, in face-to-face interactions, facial masculinity and femininity predicted attractiveness. We also found that people rated others more facially similar to themselves. These findings help confirm that results from previous lab-based studies apply to real-life, face-to-face interactions.” STUDIES Objectively measured facial features predict in-person ratings of facial attractiveness and prosociality in speed dating partners was published in the peer-reviewed journal Evolution and Human Behaviour. The speed dating study was conducted by lead author PhD student Amy Zhao at the University of Queensland, Australia. This study is part of a larger project investigating attraction and social interactions from face-to-face encounters. Amy said: “These results suggest that people may seek facially similar romantic partners as they are perceived as more kind, understanding and trustworthy due to a possible overlap between facial similarity and attachment.”

