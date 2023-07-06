Connect with us

Ofsted chief sounds warning over work protection inspection plan

Amanda Spielman said plans to split safeguarding from Ofsted inspections would be ‘much more expensive and complicated’

Ofsteds’ chief inspector has poured cold water on Labour’s plans to introduce a new annual safeguarding review, saying it would be far more expensive and complicated.

Turning to Education Festival at Wellington College in Surrey on Thursday, Amanda Spielman said the government would have to do something four times the size of the current Ofsteds inspection operation to come up with the proposals.

She was not commenting explicitly on the work plans, but was asked whether safeguarding should be removed from the Ofsted inspection framework and undertaken as a stand-alone indicator.

In March, Labor outlined plans for annual reviews of school and college safeguarding at the annual conference of the Association of School and College Leaders.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the safety of children and young people was too important to be left behind infrequent inspections.

Safeguarding will remain within Ofsted’s remit and the two inspections will complement each other.

You’re actually going to make defense a bigger thing than anything else, Spielman added. It would require a very large commitment of energy.

Ofsted handled the Ruth Perry case humanely

Last month, Ofsted announced changes in the system of post-adjournment inspection after the death of the director Ruth Perry.

Spielman in conversation with Schools Week editor John Dickens today
Spielman in conversation with Schools Weeks editor John Dickens today

It included a commitment to re-inspect schools which have been generally rated as inadequate due to ineffective safeguards more quickly.

The Perrys said she took her own life after her school was rated inadequate by Ofsted as a result of failings in safeguarding at Caversham Primary School. An inquest into her death has yet to take place.

On Thursday, Spielman described the case as very, very sad and added that her condolences go out to Ruth’s family and colleagues.

Asked if she would respond to the situation differently, given the criticism from the sector, the Ofsted chief appeared to suggest she would not.

I am confident that my team was professional, fair, sensitive and humane, she said. There is a very desperate family, every body should be very sensitive and careful about this.

Spielman happy with legacy

Spielman will rebound as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector (HMCI) at the end of the year after seven years at the helm.

It is learned that her successor will be announced before the end of this month.

Reflecting on her overall take on the top job, Spielman said: Overall, I’m pleased with how Ive approached the job.

She added that she listened to the sector a lot before starting and would encourage the next HMCI to do the same.

As in previous interviews, she defended the one-word judgments, which have been a source of controversy in recent months.

Parents appreciate simplicity and clarity, she said.

Asked what single word she has used to describe her tenure, however, she replied: I’m not playing that game.

