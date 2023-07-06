Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is in Russia, says Belarus’ LukashenkoExBulletin







Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images MOSCOW The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin has returned to Russia, almost two weeks after the failed Wagner uprising. against the country’s military leadership. That’s according to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, who negotiated an end to last month’s uprising with the Kremlin, offering to host Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries in Belarus. Speaking to reporters in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Thursday, Lukashenko said Prigozhin was no longer under his protection. “As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg,” Lukashenko said. “He is not in Belarus.” Lukashenko also said Wagner’s mercenaries had not yet moved into Belarus and suggested a decision was still pending in Moscow. Neither claim could be independently confirmed. The announcement is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga over Prigozhin’s whereabouts, and more broadly calls into question the terms of Wagner’s amnesty deal with Russia to end the rebellion. Under the terms of that deal, Prigozhin promised to withdraw his troops and the Kremlin said leader Wagner would not face charges over the mutiny, although Russian President Vladimir Putin called him a “traitor”. Russian officials said Prigozhin would be exiled to neighboring Belarus. However, on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appeared to play down the ironclad nature of the deal. “No, we don’t track his movements,” Peskov said. “We have neither the means nor the desire to do so.”

AP

AP Almost two weeks ago, the Wagner mercenary force briefly took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and marched on the outskirts of Moscow almost unopposed before withdrawing. In the wake of the failed rebellion, Putin has praised his security forces for preventing the country from sliding into civil war. While the amnesty agreement had said Prigozhin would be in Belarus, his actual whereabouts have been in question. Last week, a plane believed to belong to Prigozhin arrived in Minsk and was then seen flying back to Russia. Prigozhin has not been seen in public since the end of the uprising. However, a Telegram channel linked to the Wagner Group posted an audio message claiming to be from Prigozhin earlier this week. In it, a man whose voice sounded like Prigozhin suggested that he and his mercenaries still had a role to play in the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. “In the near future,” said the voice, “I am sure you will see our future victories at the front.” Charles Maynes reported from Moscow; Laurel Wamsley is based in Washington.

