VCU Police Earn Third International Accreditation Since 2014 – VCU News

 


By Corey Byers

In January 2023, an evaluation team of staff from other campus law enforcement agencies nationwide reviewed VCU’s departmental operations, policies and procedures to ensure full compliance with IACLEA’s 227 professional standards. Accreditation includes five components: candidacy, self-assessment, on-site assessment, review and commissioning, and compliance maintenance.

As part of the extensive field process, sworn and civilian staff members provided hundreds of work examples from 2019 to 2022 to show how VCU Police met or exceeded the standards.

The department was formally awarded accreditation at the IACLEA annual conference in June. The association grants accreditation to agencies for four-year terms.

“Winning the accreditation is a testament to how the agency consistently makes best practices a priority,” said John Venuti, VCU’s police chief and associate vice president for public safety.

“Every single aspect of our operations – from call-taking to patrolling, investigations, training, communications and planning for major events – was under scrutiny. I am proud of the staff and the work we have done to show VCU and the Greater Richmond community that we are committed to policing in ways that meet international standards.”

IACLEA includes members from more than 1,000 campus law enforcement agencies at colleges and universities in 14 countries. Accreditation by the organization is considered the gold standard for campus law enforcement agencies and is a recognition of professional excellence.

VCU Police is one of three university police departments in Virginia currently accredited by IACLEA. The police departments at the University of Richmond and Virginia Tech are also accredited.