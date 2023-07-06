FIU experts are available to discuss the record heat | FIU news

FIU experts are available to discuss a wide range of topics, including how to prevent heat-related illness, climate change and the dangers of heat exposure.

Environmental and Ecological Impact

Climate Change

Dr. Rajiv Chowdhury

Chair and Professor of the Department of Global Health

Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work



Chowdhury’s research focuses on climate change and health, global health disparities and more. He can talk about the impact of climate change on the population, as well as provide guidance on the dangers of heat exposure and how to prevent heat-related illnesses, including new infections and chronic diseases. Chowdhury is an educator and physician trained in global health epidemiology and chair of the Department of Global Health in the Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work at Florida International University. Chowdhury has received academic training and experience in global health epidemiology, global public health and implementation science. He holds PhD and MSc degrees in public health and epidemiology respectively from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Commonwealth Scholar and a Gates Cambridge Scholar. His work has received media attention, appearing in outlets such as The New York Times, CNN and the BBC.

Office: 305-348-5265

Email:[email protected]

Jayantha Obeysekera

Research Professor and Director of Sea Level Solutions

FIU Institute of Environment

Obeysekera can talk about trends in air temperature and heat index as well as all heat and heat index forecasts with particular reference to South Florida. Obeysekera previously served as lead modeler at the South Florida Water Management District, where he had a leadership role in modeling the Everglades and Kissimmee and Everglades River restoration projects. He co-authored the sea level rise projections report published by NOAA for the National Climate Assessment. He also co-authored a report on regional sea-level projections for Department of Defense facilities around the globe. He has extensive media experience, including print and broadcast.

Office:305-919-4119

Email: [email protected]

Intensification of heat

Erik Salna

Associate Director, Education and OutreachCollege

Extreme Events Institute (EEI) and International Hurricane Research Center (IHRC)

Salna is a meteorologist experienced in extreme weather events, including heat waves, hurricanes and tornadoes. Salna works with the Wall of Wind research team and coordinates educational and outreach activities. He has experience as a broadcast meteorologist and in non-profit and for-profit settings in KOE meteorology, mitigation, preparedness, education, media and activations. Prior to EEI & IHRC, he worked at America’s Emergency Network, which focused on live video streaming technology. He also served as the project coordinator for the nonprofit Hurricane Warning House of Disaster Survival, located in Deerfield Beach. He also served as the hazard mitigation manager for the City of Deerfield Beach, was on the city’s crisis activation team and participated in all emergency operations center activations.

Salna testified before the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology about the importance of storm preparedness, the predictive workforce and fostering a Weather Ready Nation (WRN).

Office: 305-348-1146

Email: [email protected]



health

Jason R. Kostrna

Assistant Professor, Graduate Kinesiology Program Director

School of Education and Human Development

College of Arts, Sciences and Education

Kostrna can discuss the effects of heat on exercise performance and motivation, as well as lessons learned from exercise that may benefit the health of the general population during periods of high heat. Kostrna’s professional philosophy focuses on the integration of scientific research and applied practice. He is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant (CMPC) and Approved Mentor for the Association of Applied Sport Psychology (AASP), a Certified Personal Trainer for the National Council on Strength and Fitness, serves on the Sports Psychology of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee of USA (USOPC). Register, and a former member of the Sport and Exercise Psychology Area Program committee for the North American Society for the Psychology of Sport and Physical Activity (NASPSPA). He has consulted and conducted research with numerous teams and individual performers of all age groups, from amateur to professional/Olympic levels. Additionally, he has worked with non-sport and training populations to improve performance and increase satisfaction, motivation and adherence.

Office: 305-919-4074

Email: [email protected]

Dr. Aileen Marty

Professor, Department of Translational Medicine

Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine

College of Arts, Sciences and Education

Marty can talk about the effects of extreme heat on the body and give tips on staying safe. Marty is a member of the Miami-Dade County Medical Reserve Corps and works with county government on hurricane strategy and outbreak response. Marty has extensive experience in infectious disease, public health, outbreak response and mass gatherings. She also works with the World Health Organization at the Health Security Intersection and has responded to disease outbreaks around the world. Marty is editor-in-chief of One Health, the official journal of the International Federation for Tropical Medicine. Marty is also available for interviews in Spanish.

Email: [email protected]

Office: 305-348-0377

Social and political influence

