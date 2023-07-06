Downtown Construction: Update 8 – City of Lloydminster





Phase 2 of the Central Business District Replacement Program (downtown construction), which includes closing the intersection of 50th Street and 50th Avenue, is well underway. As a reminder, alley access remains open to all businesses in the downtown construction zone, including those along 50th Street between 50th Avenue and 49th Avenue. Pedestrians are reminded to be careful when they are in the area and avoid entering the work premises. What’s happening this week (July 4-8, 2023), weather permitting: Underground utility installations within 50 Avenue and 50 Street.

Installation of sanitary sewer to 50 Avenue and start of work at the intersection of 50 Avenue and 50 Street.

Final ACP and concrete removals within the intersection of 50 Avenue and 50 Street. Tasks completed the week of June 25 to July 1, 2023: Underground utilities continued along Route 50

Installed water mains to 50th Avenue along 50th Street, and sanitary sewer across the alley to 50th Avenue Weather permitting, Phase 2 is from June 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023. To help ensure the safety of workers, drivers and pedestrians, the City of Lloydminster reminds everyone to allow extra travel time, obey all signage and follow appropriate detours. Pedestrians should take extra precautions and keep a safe distance from fences and construction equipment. The second phase of the project begins at the conclusion of Phase 1 and is expected to be completed in early October, weather permitting. Parking and navigation in the city center During construction, 24 temporary parking stalls are available at Synergy Credit Union at the corner of 49th Avenue and 49th Street. These temporary parking stalls will replace the 20 spots that will be unavailable during construction. Motorists are advised to use dedicated parking stands. Detour and local traffic only signs will be placed throughout the area to show traffic and visitors how to access the properties avoiding the construction site. No parking or pedestrian access will be allowed in the work zone until the end of the construction period. Emergency access will be maintained for all affected businesses at all times through alternate routes. Scope of the project The program consists of replacing and upgrading municipal underground infrastructure throughout the city center to maintain the serviceability and longevity of the city’s underground systems. Further work includes removal and reconstruction of the road surface, pavements, benches and other public facilities to bring DARP’s vision for life. During construction, access to properties along 50th Street will be restricted and portions of existing sidewalks will be left in place to allow access to business front doors. The back alleys will remain open at all times for business owners, employees and customers. Work will take place from 6am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 8pm on Sundays. Learn more Visit Lloydminster.ca/CBDRP to learn more about the central business district replacement program. This website includes traffic accommodation and will maintain regular project updates. More information about the City of Lloydminsters 2023 capital engineering infrastructure projects can be found at Lloydminster.ca/engineering. Traffic updates are available at Lloydminster.ca/traffic.

