UN chief calls on international police force in Haiti to break ‘stranglehold’ on armed gangs





Watch the CBS Reports documentary “The Fight for Haiti” in the video player above. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for a strong international force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the poor nationsaying a UN expert’s estimate that Haiti needs up to 2,000 more anti-gang police officers is no exaggeration. Stressing that the UN is not calling for a military force or a political mission, Guterres urged UN Security Council members and potential contributing countries to “act now” to deploy a multinational force to help The Haitian National Police “defeat and dismantle the gangs.” The Caribbean nation has been seeking such a force since last October. The UN chief, who visited Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, told reporters that criminal gangs have a “stranglehold” on the population. “The Haitian people are trapped in a living nightmare. The humanitarian conditions are beyond dire,” he said. Guterres spoke before a Security Council meeting later Thursday on his report on Haiti and after Wednesday’s press conference by the UN’s independent expert on Haiti, William O’Neill, who wrapped up a 10- daily in the country last week. O’Neill estimated that Haiti needs 1,000 to 2,000 international police officers with expertise in organized crime gangs and their financing, as well as kidnappings and urban operations. He emphasized that the quality of officers is more important than the quantity. O’Neill, an American lawyer who has worked in Haiti for more than 30 years and helped establish the Haitian National Police in 1995, told reporters: “I’ve never seen the situation as bad as it is now.” The Haitian National Police move into position as they try to repel gangs in a neighborhood near the Presidential Palace in downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti on March 3, 2023. RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary-General Guterres, asked about O’Neill’s assessment, said the right number for an international force needs to be estimated, but that it should be “a significant number” and that he believed the UN expert’s numbers “do not reflect any exaggeration. ” He added that the police also need funding, training and equipment. Guterres called for simultaneous action on three fronts – restoring security, working towards a political solution that restores democratic institutions and addressing urgent humanitarian needs. He called on donors to respond quickly to the UN’s appeal for $720 million to help more than three million people, which is only 23% funded. The UN chief said these three steps are vital to breaking Haiti’s cycle of suffering and creating a way out of the current crisis. Children eat a meal at the New Church of God’s Deliverance camp for displaced people, which now houses 120 families from neighborhoods hit hard since gangs expanded their turf, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 19 2023. RALPH THEREFORE EROL / REUTERS

The gangs have risen to power since July 2021 the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and now it is estimated that they control up to 80% of the capital. of increase in murdersThe rapes and kidnappings have led to a violent uprising by civilian vigilante groups that have killed nearly 200 people since April in their fight against suspected gang members. O’Neill said he met with senior leaders of the Haitian National Police, including the inspector general, and they told him they are committed to looking seriously at the integrity and competence of all officers and for evidence of misconduct. , abuse of power, criminal activity or collusion. with the gangs. He said the inspector general told him that 80 officers have been suspended and are under investigation for misconduct or criminal activity and that police participation in a vigilante justice movement called “bwa kale” is also being investigated. O’Neill said he plans to meet with council members and other Haitian stakeholders next week to discuss the visit and his recommendations, including an immediate arms embargo and the deployment of international police experts.

