ExecuJet Malaysia completes some heavy Falcon checks





ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has completed back-to-back maintenance checks on Dassault Falcon 2000EX, 900LX, 7X and 8X aircraft since the start of the year, cementing its status as the region’s leading business jet MRO provider. Based at Malaysia’s Subang Airport, the company continues to see growing demand for its maintenance services from regional operators. ExecuJet has expanded its range of Falcon service activities, from pre-purchase inspections to scheduled inspections. In a recent case, the service center repainted and refurbished the cockpit of a Falcon 8X and performed scheduled heavy maintenance work to utilize ground time. “Our status as the region’s premier Dassault MRO facility is driving new demand,” said Ivan Lim, ExecuJet MRO Services regional vice president for Asia. “Customers appreciate that our engineers and technicians are trained by Dassault, along with our regional experience which we have many testimonials from our customers over the years…We now support all Falcon models in production and most older models. With the growing number of Falcon aircraft in Asia, we are witnessing an increase in demand for line and base maintenance work as well as pre-purchase inspection work.” Falcon’s work now accounts for more than half of the MRO provider’s Malaysian business. It continues to accelerate efforts to recruit mechanics, including hiring maintenance technicians and certified engineers to work on Falcon aircraft. A wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, ExecuJet operates MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East. Specializing in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance, the company has earned certification to work on a wide range of aircraft, including those from Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream and other OEMs.

