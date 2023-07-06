Northwest Syria: Cross-border access essential to meet growing needs





June 6, 2023 – As the long-awaited United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on cross-border aid in northwest Syria from Turkey approaches, CARE highlights the major consequences that not renewing the resolution could have on the entire humanitarian aid operation in northwest Syria as well such as the ability of humanitarian actors to respond to the needs of 4.1 million people. The critical UNSC vote, which could take place this Friday, July 7, will determine the humanitarian response in northwest Syria, home to 4.5 million people, 90% of whom need humanitarian assistance to survived. The UN supports up to 80 percent of all food aid in northwest Syria through the cross-border mechanism and ensures that every month, 2.7 million people have access to essential medicines, safe water, food and nutrition aid, shelter supplies and protection services . It also ensures that Syria Cross-Border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF) continues to provide predictable, timely and sustainable resources to Syrian NGOs that are key service providers in the humanitarian operation in northwest Syria. If cross-border access is removed this week, millions of Syrians are bracing for a dramatic drop in access to all types of life-saving aid because the UN will no longer be authorized to coordinate and facilitate cross-border operations or administer SCHF. said Thomas Bamforth CARE Trkiye Assistant Country Director.

This will mean that within weeks or months, most of the Syrian humanitarian NGOs, the backbone of the response in the northwest, will not have the funds to keep their doors open. This is creating great anxiety for Syrian parents, especially single mothers, who have very few coping strategies left after 12 years of conflict and displacement. The camps, often referred to as places of last resort, still house 1.9 million internally displaced people, who are particularly vulnerable to various risks, including gender-based violence, Bamforth pointed out. All modalities for delivering aid are vital to the humanitarian response in northwest Syria, including cross-border and cross-line options. However, when the Security Council votes on the resolution, it should be guided only by its responsibility to address the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people and not by political factors. The sheer scale of the cross-border operation, as well as its security and transparency, make its continuation imperative. Since the February earthquakes, there is only one convoy of ten trucks REACHED Idlib in northwestern Syria from Aleppo. Otherwise, 3401 trucks have crossed the border from Trkiye since February 9 until today. This highlights the irreplaceability of cross-border access, while efforts must continue to improve cross-line assistance. A coalition of Syrian and international NGOs, including CARE, have called for a minimum 12-month renewal of the UN-mandated cross-border assistance mechanism to allow for adequate and efficient planning, which has been made challenging by the uncertainty that comes with short-term 6-month renewals. Beyond the delivery of tangible aid, the cross-border humanitarian response in northwest Syria is critical to the delivery of essential health services, including reproductive and sexual health services, as well as protective services that address gender-based and domestic violence. An estimated 70% of identified protection needs are currently unmet or covered by the humanitarian response, Bamforth said. The loss of consistent and predictable cross-border access will further jeopardize essential services provided to women and girls, which are already woefully inadequate to meet the scale of evolving needs. CARE Trkiye Assistant Country Director pointed out.

Recent earthquakes have worsened humanitarian conditions for millions of people who have already experienced repeated displacement due to conflict and loss of livelihoods, bringing to the fore the need for humanitarian assistance that improves safety and security for all, including women and Girls. A one-year authorization is needed to design and implement interventions that go beyond life-saving supplies and provide dignified solutions, including, for example, programs that help women gain self-confidence and rebuild their lives, Bamforth added. For media inquiries, please contact: Sulafah Al-Shami, Syria Response Senior Communications Manager via:[email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.care-international.org/news/northwest-syria-cross-border-access-essential-meet-mounting-needs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos