U.S. business aviation accident fatalities rise in first half of 2023





Four fatal accidents involving US-registered business jets, three of them on personal Part 91 flights, claimed nine lives in the first half of this year versus zero such deaths in all of 2022. Separately, two people were killed in a non-Accident US-registered special missions business jet in the first six months, compared to six who lost their lives in a not registered in USA The crash of the charter plane in the same period last year. On January 2, an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed after the pilot lost control during takeoff from Provo, Utah, on a scheduled Part 91 flight. The pilot was killed and three passengers were injured. Weather was IMC day. The pilot’s use of an incorrect checklist to respond to one of the many EICAS messages preceded a sudden and fatal in-flight disturbance of a Bombardier Challenger 300 during a Part 91 flight on 3 March. A passenger injured during the disturbance later died in hospital. An emergency call was made by the crew of a Bombardier Learjet 36A moments before it crashed into the sea off the coast of California on May 10. The two civilian pilots and a third crew member were killed. Pilots of a second Learjet saw flames coming from the rear equipment door of the accident plane. Depression or failure of other systems that deprived the pilot and his three passengers of oxygen are being investigated as a possible cause of the fatal June 4 crash of a Cessna Citation. The plane flew past its intended destination, made an inexplicable 180-degree turn and continued until it apparently ran out of fuel. Meanwhile, on May 15, a German-registered civilian Learjet 35A on a towing mission for the German Air Force crashed on takeoff, killing both pilots. Five motorcycle accidents recorded in the US claimed 17 lives in the first six months of this year, compared with four accidents and 13 fatalities in the same period last year. Fatal accidents in both periods occurred under Part 91, with the exception of the 24 February 2023 in-flight disintegration of a Pilatus PC-12 on a Part 135 air ambulance flight, killing all five on board. US-registered turboprops were also involved in five fatal accidents, claiming 11 lives. This matched the number of fatal accidents in the first half of last year, but the death toll was 17. Runway excursions are usually the most common mishaps for turbine powered airplanes. In the first half of this year, nearly 30 percent (39) of 134 accidents and incidents worldwide involving business jets and turboprops were classified as runway excursions. These occurrences did not cause casualties, but some resulted in injuries and damage to aircraft.

