Can Technology Connect International Students Across Campuses?

A civil rights group is challenging Harvard University’s legacy admissions, saying the practice discriminates against black students by giving an unfair advantage to the mostly white children of graduates.
It’s the latest effort in a growing push against legacy admissions, the practice of giving admissions priority to the children of graduates. The backlash against the practice has been building after the Supreme Court’s decision in recent weeks ended affirmative action in college admissions.
Civil rights lawyers, a Boston-based nonprofit, filed a lawsuit Monday on behalf of black and Latino community groups in New England, alleging that Harvard’s admissions system violates the Civil Rights Act.
Why are we rewarding children for the privileges and advantages accumulated by previous generations? said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, the group’s executive director. Your family name and the size of your bank account are not a measure of merit and should have no bearing on the college admissions process.
Opponents say the practice is no longer defensible without affirmative action providing a counterbalance. The court’s ruling says colleges must ignore applicants’ race, activists say, but schools can still give a boost to the children of alumni and donors.
A separate campaign is asking alumni of 30 prestigious colleges to stop donating until their schools end legacy admissions. This initiative, led by Ed Mobilizer, also targets Harvard and other Ivy League schools.
President Joe Biden suggested last week that universities should rethink the practice, saying that legacy admissions expands privilege instead of opportunity.
Some Democrats in Congress called for an end to the policy by considering the courts’ decision, along with Republicans including Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who is running for the GOP presidential nomination.
The new lawsuit is based on Harvard records that came to light amid the affirmative action case that landed before the Supreme Court. The data found that 70% of Harvard’s donor-affiliated and legacy applicants are white, and being a legacy student makes an applicant roughly six times more likely to be accepted.
He points to other colleges that have abandoned the practice amid questions about its fairness, including Amherst College and Johns Hopkins University.
The lawsuit alleges that Harvard’s legacy preference has nothing to do with merit and takes away slots from qualified students of color. He is asking the US Department of Education to declare the practice illegal and force Harvard to abandon it if the university receives federal funding. Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
A seat awarded to a legacy or donor-related applicant is a seat that becomes unavailable to an applicant who meets the admissions criteria based solely on his or her merits, according to the complaint. If legacy and donor preferences were removed, he adds, more black students would be admitted to Harvard.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Chica Project, African New England Community Economic Development and the Greater Boston Latino Network.
It’s unclear exactly which schools offer a legacy incentive and how much it helps. In California, where state law requires schools to disclose the practice, the University of Southern California reported that 14% of admitted students in recent years had family ties to alumni or donors. Stanford reported a similar rate.
An Associated Press survey of the nation’s most selective colleges last year found that legacy students in the freshman class ranged from 4% to 23%. At four schools, Notre Dame, USC, Cornell, and Dartmouth, legacy students outnumbered students of color.
Supporters of the policy say it builds an alumni community and encourages donations. A 2022 study of an undisclosed college in the Northeast found that legacy students were more likely to donate, but at a cost to diversity, the vast majority of whom were white.
