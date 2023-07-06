How rebellion in Russia could inspire a coup in North Korea

News of an uprising against established rule must be a nightmare for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim’s biggest fear is his secret enemies – there are undoubtedly some within his ruling elite – may decide that the time has come to import the strategy dreamed up by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the commander of Private Military Company Wagner. would lead him to power against the entrenched regime of the failed Russian dictator presidentVladimir Putin.

It was for this reason that Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency published a short message quoting North Korea’s vice foreign minister expressing his support for Putin in suppressing what he called a “rebellion”. The dispatch said nothing about the nature of the rebellion in question, did not reveal the names of the Wagner Group or its leaders, and did not say a word to suggest that Putin’s regime could still be in danger. The whole point of North Korea’s official comment appears to have been to strengthen its relationship with Putin and its undying opposition to any threat against the established rule.

For Kim Jong Un, Putin is a valuable ally. After meeting with Putin in Vladivostok in April 2019Kim has done it quickly extended the relationship since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The invasion has been good news for North Korea for two very different reasons.

First, North Korea, as the State Department in Washington has claimed, has won they sell military weapons, ranging from ammunition to drones to the Russians. In return, North Korea, very dependent to China for oil and food, too they import oil, natural gas and wheat along the 17-kilometer-long Tumen River border with Russia and from the sea along a 23-kilometer-wide stretch of water that also separates Russia from North Korean territory.

The revival of Russian-Korean trade is a reminder of the era before the fall of communist rule over the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics more than 30 years ago. North Korea until then counted in the Soviet Union as well as in Chinawith Russia providing air support and munitions during the Korean War, while the Chinese poured in their “volunteers”.

Second, by expanding its relationship with Russia, North Korea is not as dependent on China as it has been throughout its history. China remains by far the dominant partner, but at least Kim does not have to labor under the humiliation of depending only on China as his only true ally. Above all, he would like to build on rapidly growing ties with Russia at a time when both need each other greatly. Russia should replenish his military hardware in the midst of a bloody and costly war, and North Korea needs food as it again faces poverty, hunger, starvation and disease in a period of renewed difficultieswhile Kim squanders resources on missiles and nuclear warheads.

For North Korea, Putin’s fall at the hands of a mercenary mob led by a gangster which Putin had once made friends it would be a disaster. Kim would have to build relations with the new ruler in the hope that he would agree to his regime remaining a source of weapons in exchange for blood, oil and food.

While Kim might have managed in that case to restore relations on par with his own with Putin, he would not be happy about the delay. North Korea needs all the help it can get and does not want to be at the mercy of China’s President Xi Jinping, who is clearly manipulating his generosity as a means of exercising remote control over a the leader of the puppets.

Kim, however, has another, equally important reason to breathe a sigh of relief about the Wagner Group’s failure to upset Putin upon arrival. within 125 miles of Moscow. It’s that he simply can’t stand the idea of ​​news reaching North Korea that an insurgent force should be nearby to overthrow the central rule of such an important friend and neighbor.

For North Korea, the fall of communist rule over the former Soviet Union in 1991 and the fall of communism in the satellite countries of the Soviet Union was a disaster that Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, tried to hide from his people. The North Koreans are to this day didn’t say anything of revolutions and upheavals that resulted in the downfall of all former Soviet leaders and rulers of satellite nations in Eastern Europe and North Central Asia.

Of course, the North Korean media doesn’t let its viewers and readers know about it either uprisings that swept across North Africa and the Middle East in the Arab Spring of more than a decade ago. This too was the kind of cataclysm that would inevitably strike terror into the Kim dynasty. The specter of armed rebel regimes revolting against their authoritarian rulers exemplified that Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il, who succeeded his father in 1994had to keep a secret from his people.

But what could be worse than an entire army of private mercenaries gaining such power? How did the Wagner Group get involved in the war in Ukraine? How could a national leader like Putin have encouraged the group in its early stages? And what could be expected but her rise as a force that would eventually threaten his rule?

The Wagner Group now seems to have retreated as a threat for now. But it is possible that the Wagner Group will rise again, or that some other group will rise in its place. Kim Jong Un must be aware of the danger.

For Kim and his dynasty, the worst fear is that the disruptive forces will decide they’ve had enough. They may even take their inspiration from the record of the Wagner Group, which had the nerve to challenge central rule from Moscow, as no one in North Korea’s history has been known to do since the Russians. installed Kim Il Sung as its leader in 1945.

Donald Kirk has been a journalist for more than 60 years, focusing most of his career on conflicts in Asia and the Middle East, including as a correspondent for the Washington Star and the Chicago Tribune. He is currently a freelance correspondent covering North and South Korea and is the author of several books on Asian affairs.