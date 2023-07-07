International
The Air Force’s largest mobility exercise to test capabilities in the Pacific
HONOLULU, Hawaii Mobility Guardian 2023, the Air Force’s flagship exercise for its airlift and aerial refueling fleet, begins in the Pacific this week with an eye on potential conflict with China.
Now in its fourth iteration, this year’s Mobility Guardian is the largest yet with nearly 3,000 US and allied aircraft and 70 cargo and tanker aircraft. It’s the first time Air Mobility Command has brought its biennial event overseas.
The exercise aims to prove how smoothly the Air Force can deliver personnel and cargo to the Pacific in a crisis and how easily US troops cooperate with their partners in the region. Also part of the event are America’s allies in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing coalition Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom plus France and Japan.
Historically, they were used to focus on [U.S. Central Command], exercise planner Lt. Col. Jake Parker said. This is completely different [region] which has a completely different focus. It’s really changing the way we think through our tactics, techniques and procedures.
Earlier in the week, aircrews and support staff from across the United States began their journeys to US-run and allied bases in Hawaii, Guam, Australia and Japan, where they will serve as the backbone of several other military exercises. throughout the region until July. 21.
Mobility Guardian is largely unwritten on purpose, Parker said. It forces troops to think on their feet to navigate the vast Pacific, deploy communications and support services in regions they’ve never visited, and roll with the punches when things don’t go according to plan.
Logistical obstacles are already putting this flexibility to the test.
A bleary-eyed crew of nearly 50 airmen took off from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, after midnight Thursday after weather delayed their C-5 Galaxy takeoff for several hours. The team was then flown to Honolulu when the crew scheduled to ferry them to Guam failed to arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in time.
Once the planes reach their final destinations, the planes plan to work out of tents and bare trailers like those located on the edge of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
Charleston-based aircraft bound for Guam will act as a deployed wing staff, taking control of the airfield from an emergency response team already on the ground to set up a command post that can direct forces around the region to aeromedical evacuations, search and rescue. missions and flights.
Mobility Guardian also gives airmen the opportunity to test a host of other initiatives, from new teams that can help ensure continuity of communications, to command and control applications, to a real-time sleep study.
Participating airmen told Air Force Times they are curious to see how ideas like the new service deployment model, known as AFFORGEN, play out in the real world.
He had to go with generators and nothing, and set up initial communications, Master Sgt. Justin Braden, a combat communications specialist, said aboard a C-17 Globemaster III in Charleston. We would do more of what they were supposed to do when you go on deployment. I want more opportunities like this.
Leaders have stressed that they don’t expect perfection and encourage Airmen to raise any issues that could help the Air Force improve after the exercise ends.
Have fun, they said, and show the world what the Air Force can do.
I need the best and the brightest, 16th Airlift Squadron commander Lt. Col. Nicole Stenstad told the Airmen at a pre-deployment briefing in Charleston on Monday. I need you to put your best foot forward.
