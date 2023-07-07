Dr Jo Saxton’s speech at the Wellington Festival of Education

It’s great to be here, and I’m especially pleased to be able to talk with Laura and all of you about the assessment.

One of the many duties of being Chief Regulator is regular appearances before select committees in both Houses of Parliament and just last week I was before the Lords Education Select Committee on the same subject as today’s event.

As well as getting into the meat of the subject, it also provided a great opportunity to debunk some of those persistent myths around assessment and exams. I hope you will indulge me only to kill some of them again to-day; because it is a very good opportunity with an audience of lecturers not to do so.

So, first, there is no such thing as quotas when it comes to grades. They simply don’t exist in regulated GCSEs, OR an A-level. Grades are the product of the number of points students accumulate; are compensatory qualifications. No one is asked to fail and they are absolutely not forgotten. Second, there is no bell curve imposed. For anyone interested in numbers and statistics, compare the bell curve you get from the fall resit results to the summer series to see that this is true.

But turning to the future of assessment specifically:

As I told distinguished committee members this time last week, the future is big and almost anything is possible. But as Chief Regulator, the most pressing and central question is what is fair and just for the nation as a whole and what is safe, and what is truly achievable.

It is our job at Ofqual to train and then put those guardrails in place.

At Ofqual we are exploring the steps that would be involved in getting high stakes ratings on display. Obviously there are considerations around national infrastructure and we’re going to work hard to really get under the skin of the practical considerations, the barriers and what those solutions might be.

But just because we can do something, doesn’t always mean we should.

I wanted to get a better understanding of what the general public thinks about moving exams to the screen. So today, I’m going to share some of the key findings from a new piece of research conducted to explore just that.

The first thing that emerged from the research is that, surprisingly, only 1 in 5 pupils and only 1 in 5 parents thought that all GCSE and A level exams should be taken on the computer. Forty-eight percent of students and 54% of parents preferred to have a mix: some computer, some pen and traditional paper.

Students and parents had quite strong feelings about which subjects were appropriate to be shown on screen. They thought it would work for many subjects but not for music, drama, art and PE. Interestingly, parents are much more likely to believe that math exams are on the screen than students. However, 42% of parents still felt that things like maths equations would be better done with pen and paper than on a screen. Students also highlighted concerns about typing equations, drawing graphs, and drawing shapes on a computer.

When we asked about concerns related to the transition to on-screen assessment, both students and parents raised concerns about all kinds of risks, but mostly they were concerned about forms of cheating.

They had concerns about data security, technical issues, and potential injustice arising from unequal access to technology.

In other words, while there is widespread support for students taking more exams on the computer, it is not universal, and there is no support for making these assessments universally digital.

All of this is consistent with where we are at Ofqual. We think what England needs to move is a mixed approach. We need to take the best of the tried, tested and trusted traditional approaches, and bring in some of the modern innovations as well. In other words, we won’t be doing away with handwriting anytime soon!

When it comes to the public’s opinion on when all this might happen, the most common answer was 4 to 6 years away. Forty-three percent of students and almost half of parents thought it would be in that kind of time frame. Only a quarter thought it could happen sooner than that, within 1 to 3 years.

One of the aspects that I think is really helpful to be clear about when thinking about the digital future of exams is to be specific about what exactly it is, starting with thinking about things that have already happened and then what won’t. never happen.

There is an on-screen rating; in other words, just a simulation of a letter, but on a screen. Then there are the interactive exams; some schools like what it was today probably use interactive entrance assessments, where the questions change depending on whether you get them right or wrong. Then there is digital marking or AI in exams. I want to be absolutely clear about this: when it comes to the latter relying solely on artificial intelligence to mark student work, this is not something we will allow. Interestingly, almost half of the parents agreed with me. Of those surveyed, 45% thought this was something they would oppose, and 36% of students felt the same way. However, we think there is a place for doing things like human token quality assurance and error detection. But it cannot and will not replace people, and Ofqual will make sure of that.

Of course there is more to AI than just its potential use in markup and QA. I know other parts of the festival today and tomorrow are thinking about those things.

First, I was curious about what AI itself had to say about AI in exams. So out of curiosity, I asked a popular chatbot for his thoughts.

He came back with a list of possible uses of AI in assessment, ranging from question setting, adaptive testing, using AI tools to monitor exams on screen and spotting cheating through facial recognition and eye movement tracking. eyes.

But the chatbot itself also highlighted a number of risks. In fact, the list of dangers seemed to be longer than the list of uses.

The rapid advancement of AI tools in the workplace, creative industries and education means we all need to think quickly about the possibilities. However, as Chief Regulator, my job is to think about the risks.

The inflection point that strikes the balance between the advantages of digital technologies and awareness of the risks is where we are at the moment. In finding this balance, we will proceed carefully, ensuring that the necessary guardrails are in place and constantly testing developments against this central issue of justice.

Thank you.