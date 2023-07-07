Public consultation on a national biodiversity credit system to support landowners

Clearer rules for the protection of important biodiversity

Tougher requirements for district councils to identify and protect areas of significant biodiversity

Regional biodiversity coordinators co-funded to test pioneering ways to protect native wildlife

The Government is launching a series of measures to protect native wildlife and habitats at risk, to help stop the decline of nature due to human activity, Associate Minister for the Environment James Shaw has announced.

The package includes a consultation on new ways to finance long-term conservation through a biodiversity credit system, a clearer set of requirements for councils to protect areas of significant biodiversity, innovation pilots, regional biodiversity coordinators and the development of a platform digital information.

Aotearoa is home to natural taonga found nowhere else on earth. While the populations of some native species are improving, many are in decline. Reversing this decline and ensuring our native plants and animals are healthy and resilient is a priority for our government, James Shaw said.

Sixty-three percent of our native ecosystems are now threatened and a third of our native species are threatened or endangered. It is time to find new ways to promote conservation, protect our precious wildlife and provide clearer guidance on how to identify, manage and protect biodiversity.

Credits for biodiversity

A biodiversity credit system can help protect important habitats and species by providing financial incentives to manage land in a way that benefits both wildlife and local communities.

By purchasing credits, people and philanthropic organizations can actively fund and support positive nature action on public and private land, including Whenua Mori.

Landowners, land managers, farmers and Mari should view their wild spaces as a taonga, but also as a valuable source of additional income. This can then be used to support field storage such as reforestation, wetland restoration or planting native vegetation, said James Shaw.

A discussion paper for public consultation was released today asking:

How to set up a credit system for biodiversity

What role should the government play in it?

It’s time we made it simpler and more cost-effective for landowners and tangata whenua to support conservation on their land. Threats to our native species include habitat loss, exotic pests, fragmented conservation efforts, and climate change.

We know that biodiversity credit systems are being developed overseas, but it is important that we find a way that is right for Aotearoa New Zealand, said James Shaw.

I encourage people to submit their views through the discussion paper process on the potential for a biodiversity credit system in Aotearoa New Zealand and their thoughts on what the key aspects are to ensure such a system works for everyone, Minister of Conservation Willow- said Jean Prime.

The consultation lasts until 3st November.

National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity

In a further win for nature, clearer guidance on how to identify, manage and protect areas of significant biodiversity will be phased in over several years, from 4 August.

All regional councils will need a regional biodiversity strategy with local biodiversity/nature priorities, previously only a few had this.

There had been a demand in councils for 30 years to look after important wildlife habitats, but there was no definition and no support. We are changing that, said James Shaw.

Existing activities, such as grazing, can continue provided their effects remain at the same level and do not increase the loss of native plants or animals in a significant natural area.

We are also aware of this Mori land is home to a significant amount of iindigenous vegetation, so we have created a tailored approach. This will prevent Mori land from being unduly affected by the NPSIB and allow the Mori to fulfill their aspirations for the use of their land and care for the environment.

The government is also co-funding a number of pilot projects to help improve regional coordination of conservation efforts, develop online information tools, and use new technologies such as drones to aid seed distribution.

With the right resources, expertise and coordination, we know that biodiversity projects succeed. When communities, landowners, Mori, government agencies and businesses come together, the results are surprising.

Through our efforts we have brought kiwi, kaka, tuatara and many other species from the brink of extinction. I am convinced that we can do much more through this work.

When we act, nature responds, said James Shaw.