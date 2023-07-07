International
Get an inside look at the big changes coming to Jacksonville International Airport Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flying in and out of Jacksonville isn’t as affordable as it used to be.
However, there is a plan to change that and even add more flights — which could include non-stop service to Europe.
Jaxs Action News John Bachman sat down with Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh to get an exclusive look at some big changes that will save you time and money at the airport.
Some days, up to 14,000 people fly through Jacksonville International Airport. VanLoh says that’s the limit — that’s filling every seat on every plane that pulls in the A and C contests.
Bachman asked: Every day you’re filling every plane that comes in here?
VanLoh replied: Very close.
CONNECTED: Design of Concourse B, new security lanes and gates at Jacksonville International Airport
He added, you will see that airline fares have increased dramatically. Airlines are charging more because they can because demand is so high. Until they have more capacity in the market, you will continue to see high airfares.
The key, he said, to cheaper flights is increasing capacity. Add more countries, more flights and more planes. However, the two existing competitions are out of scope.
If you land here at night, let’s say 11 o’clock at night when you land in Jacksonville, you’ll see our aprons, it looks like a parking lot. There are airplanes anywhere we can put an airplane, VanLoh said. When this new B contest starts right after you, that will immediately give us six more gates.
CONNECTED: Gateway to the community: New complex heading to Jacksonville International Airport
Contest B is a $300 million project expected to be completed in about two years. The airport has already ordered the steel and VanLoh hopes to break ground by the end of the year. American Airlines has already claimed 5 of the 6 gates. VanLoh said they would take all 6, but the airport is holding one for overflow.
Can you give us the scoop on some flights and other London gossip? Bachman asked.
We were so close to London before COVID. Very near. So we had the numbers, we were talking to an airline. And then COVID hit. Of course now we were starting from square one, but we are having those discussions. Jacksonville is the largest east coast city without nonstop service to Europe. Number one, VanLoh said.
That sounds promising, but Jacksonville is at least two years away because airlines plan two years into the future. Jacksonville recently added a direct flight to Los Angeles, something that had been in the works for years. Just a few weeks ago, American Airlines announced daily nonstop flights to Phoenix starting in November.
More flights and more passengers create a bottleneck at the security checkpoint. VanLoh took Bachman behind the construction walls to see the project that will double the size of the current TSA checkpoint.
By the time this is done, hopefully by Thanksgiving, we will have 10 new state-of-the-art lanes and that will cut our wait times by 50%, VanLoh said.
More passengers means more cars parked at the airport. A new six-story garage it is in design now. It will add 2,000 parking spaces. It is scheduled to open in two years, just before Competition B.
We think we can handle the growth for the next 20 to 30 years. After this. Who knows? VanLoh said.
VanLoh said Jacksonville International will never be as big as Orlando or Tampa. He said that is not the intention. However, he said the airport must keep pace with the regions growth.
