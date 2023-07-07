International
Highly protected marine areas: Dolphin’s Head
This page describes why Dolphin’s Head is designated as a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA), providing an overview of the ecological importance, where this area is located, and our current knowledge of activities within the area.
HPMAs have the highest levels of protection in our seas. All extractive, destructive and depositing uses are prohibited. This helps the ecosystem to fully recover.
This page became one HPMA on June 14, 2023.
location
Dolphin Head is an open sea HPMA lies beyond the territorial sea limit of 12 nautical miles in the East English Channel region, covering 466 km2. It is approximately 55 km south of Selsey Bill, West Sussex with depths across the area varying from approximately 45 to 62 metres.
it HPMA partly overlaps with the designated Brighton Marine Conservation Area offshore (MCZ) – a type of Marine Protected Area (MPA).
Conservation objective
of Dolphin’s Head Marine Highly Protected Area (Marine Conservation Area) Designation Order 2023 defines the protected feature and the applicable conservation objective within HPMA the border of the country.
The objective of the conservation of Dolphin’s Head is:
- to achieve the full recovery of the protected feature, including its structure and functions, its qualities and the composition of its characteristic biological communities present within the Dolphin’s Head Highly Protected Marine Area, in a natural state
- prevent further degradation and damage to the protected feature subject to natural change
Why have we designated this site as a HPMA
Dolphin’s head HPMA is a diverse area within the Eastern Channel, which has several habitat types that more broadly support a wide range of benthic and benthic species. In addition to these, several species, including seabirds such as the common guillemot, black-backed and northern gulls and two marine mammals, the gray seal and the harbor porpoise, are also likely to use this area.
The seabed in this area contains rocky reefs dominated by animals, as well as coarse and mixed sediment habitats. Areas of ross worm reefs occur in mixed sediments. These tiny tube-building worms build reefs that help stabilize cobble, pebble, and gravel habitats. This structural complexity increases the biodiversity and abundance of benthic species present in this area. The reef habitats of the Ross Worm in this area are important for conservation, however this type of habitat is particularly affected by scouring or trawling and in heavily dredged or disturbed areas a poor community may remain.
it HPMA it is thought to be in a relatively degraded state after the impacts of human activity, with partial overlap MCZ in an unfavorable condition. However, habitats in this area have good recovery potential if these existing pressures are removed. Therefore, by assigning one HPMA here it presents an opportunity to fully recover the habitats and species present in this area and within the overlap MCZ, where additional restrictions on human activities can help progress towards meeting its conservation objectives. like HPMA overlaps with an existing Marine Protected Area (MPA) (Offshore Brighton MCZ), the highest conservation target for HPMA it will also apply to protected features of the existing MPA in the overlay area.
The Eastern Channel region is known as a popular fishing area. Designating Dolphin Head would help protect the spawning and nursery grounds of at least six commercially important fish species such as Atlantic cod, pollock and European sole, as well as other ecologically important fish species.
The consultation response indicates that the definition will be welcomed by a large majority of stakeholders, with very high support from recreational fishers and generally high levels of support from commercial fishers.
Protection of the entire site
HPMAs take a whole area approach, therefore the entire marine ecosystem within HPMA the border is set for protection.
The protected feature of the dolphin’s head HPMA is defined in the Designation Order as a marine ecosystem of the area.
Marine ecosystem means all marine flora and fauna, all marine habitats and all geological or geomorphological interests, including all abiotic elements and supporting ecosystem functions and processes, on or at the seabed, water column and sea surface .
Some of the large-scale habitats are listed below, but the list is not exhaustive.
- Atlantic and Mediterranean high-energy circular rock
- coarse sublittoral sediment
- mixed sublittoral sediment
In addition to these habitats, a number of mobile species, including birds, marine mammals and numerous species of fish and shellfish, are also likely to use this area and form part of the protected feature when within the designated area. For more information, please refer ecological narrative developed for the candidate HPMA limits before consultation.
Site management
A more proactive approach to managing activities is advised for HPMAs than is the case for existing MPAs. The government’s vision for HPMAs is that these will be areas of the sea that allow for the protection and recovery of marine ecosystems by prohibiting extractive, destructive and disposal uses and allowing only non-damaging levels of other activities to the extent permitted by international law. .
Dolphin’s head HPMA is designated as one MCZ under the Marine and Coastal Access Act (MCAA). of MCAA Section 125 imposes a general duty on public authorities to carry out their functions in the manner they consider best furthers or least impedes the conservation objectives set for MCAs. Activities should only be permitted if the public authority is convinced that there is no significant risk that the activity will impede the achievement of conservation objectives or if certain conditions are met (MCAA 126 (5)-(7)).
Regulators, including the Marine Management Organization (MMO) and Coastal Fisheries and Conservation Authorities (IFCA), will aim to introduce the necessary management measures at the right time.
Management can take a number of different forms, including the use of existing planning and licensing regimes, by-laws and special orders. Public consultation will be carried out as required for by-laws and standing orders. For activities requiring authorisation, public authorities should consider the location in their decision once the site is consulted.
High-level and site-specific conservation advice from statutory nature conservation bodies (SNCBs), JNCC and Natural England, will provide further guidance on managing HPMAs to meet the conservation objective.
Other guidance documents will also be available to support public authorities in their tasks in relation to the management of HPMAs under MCAA.
Sources
