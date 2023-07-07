International
UK, France and Germany media statement after UNSC meeting on Iran meeting
Today, the Security Council discussed the implementation of UNSCR 2231, particularly Iran’s nuclear activity, missile development and continued proliferation in violation of that resolution.
Iran has violated its nuclear commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), approved by Resolution 2231, for more than four years, and its nuclear program has escalated to dangerous levels. This is a major concern for international peace and security.
Regarding enrichment, the IAEA reports that Iran’s total stockpile of enriched uranium is now 21 times the amount allowed under the JCPoA. Iran’s stockpiles of 20% and 60% enriched uranium are unprecedented for a state without a nuclear weapons program. In March, the IAEA reported that it had detected particles of uranium enriched to 83.7% at Fordow. Enrichment at such levels is a very serious development, contrary to the JCPoA or even the levels declared in the IAEA.
As for R&D, Iran’s activities have already provided Iran with irreversible and significant knowledge gains that the JCPoA sought to limit, as have Iran’s uranium metal activities in recent years. For the first time since 2009, Iran also did not report a change to the centrifuge configuration at Fordow to the IAEA.
Iran has no credible civilian justification for its continued escalation. It only brings Iran closer and closer to weapons-related capabilities. This is a matter of concern to the Security Council. At the same time, the necessary steps – as committed by Iran as part of the March 4 Agreement with the Director General of the IAEA – remain insufficient. They should be followed up in full, without further delay, as requested by the Director-General in his latest report.
The Security Council also discussed today key developments regarding Iran’s missile program and its destabilizing transfers of missiles and drones to state and non-state actors in the region and beyond.
First, Iran continues to develop and improve ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Iran’s Defense Ministry announced on May 25 that it had tested a missile capable of delivering a 1,500 kg warhead to a range of 2,000 km. This is inconsistent with UNSC Resolution 2231. A few days later it unveiled another missile with a specification in violation of UNSCR 2231. Since its adoption, Iran has never stopped its ballistic missile program in defiance of this resolution.
Second, Iran endangers the region and the entire international community through the proliferation of weapons to non-state actors. We have compelling evidence from repeated Iranian arms embargoes in the region that Iran has continued to transfer weapons controlled by UNSCR 2231 to non-state actors in the Middle East. These transfers are not permitted and therefore violate this Security Council resolution.
Finally, Iran has escalated its violations by transferring hundreds of UAVs to Russia since August 2022. The shipments were made with the knowledge that Russia uses them to target Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. In this way, it has consciously supported Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Neither Russia nor Iran ever sought authorization for these transfers, which are therefore a violation of UNSC Resolution 2231 by both states. We condemn Iran’s continued disregard for its obligations under this Resolution, urge it to immediately cease this activity, and strongly warn Iran against any further shipments or escalation of such violations.
In light of such repeated violations, we encourage the Secretary-General to instruct the UN Secretariat to examine and report on the extensive evidence of Iran transferring controlled weapons, materials, equipment, goods and similar technology or services by UNSC Resolution 2231, as it has done before. some cases in the past. We would welcome a visit of UN experts to Ukraine, as requested by the Government of Ukraine and supported by us and other council members.
We remain determined that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and must reverse its nuclear escalation. We are deeply concerned that against such dangerous dynamics, key restrictions of UNSC Resolution 2231, particularly on Iran’s ballistic activities and missile transfers, will expire in October. We remind you that the restrictions of other relevant resolutions of the UNSC will remain in full force after this date.
We reiterate our determination to find a diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear crisis, as demonstrated by our continued efforts in this regard. We call on Iran to immediately de-escalate its ongoing activities. Positive moves are critical for opening the space for constructive engagement with the international community and for renewed steps toward nuclear diplomacy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-france-and-germany-statement-to-media-following-unsc-meeting-on-iran-meeting
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
