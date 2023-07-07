NEWS: Hill+Knowlton Appoints New Global Head of DE+I and Global Head of Talent Management





Bartley most recently served as Head of Diversity for Moodys, where he developed the firm’s global risk assessment Diversity & Inclusion strategy and accelerated DE&I as a business imperative. Prior to Moodys, he served as Dentsu International’s SVP, Head of Diversity and Talent Acquisition, managing talent solutions for many of the firm’s largest clients, including Microsoft, American Express, Facebook and LVMH. Bartley has 25 years of experience in DE&I and HR management for a diverse group of brands, including Sony, Mercedes-Benz and HarperCollins. He is a respected public speaker and influencer on DE&I topics. Davis ChairsH+K is joined by Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT), a national nonprofit that advances training and career opportunities for high-achieving individuals from underrepresented communities. At MLT, she designed and led the organizations first executive program for senior leaders and built a career engagement framework to support the career and personal development of more than 10,000 professionals across regions, firms, sectors, expertise and interests. Prior to MLT, she served as a brand and audience research consultant for media, retail and technology firms, held strategic and insight roles at Marriott International and Microsoft, and founded a consumer business that secured a deal with ABCs SharkTank. Stolar also served as an advisory board member recently for commercial, economic development, business school and historical institutions, including Harvard Business School.

