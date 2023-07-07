International
UN chief calls for strong international police force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for a strong international force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished country, saying UN experts estimate that Haiti needs up to 2,000 more anti-gang police officers. it is not an exaggeration.
Stressing that the UN is not calling for a military force or a political mission, Guterres urged UN Security Council members and potential contributing countries to act now to deploy a multinational force to assist the police Haitian National to defeat and dismantle the gangs.
The Caribbean nation has been seeking such a force since last October, and Guterres has been looking for a country to lead the deployment.
An Iraqi government spokesman says Baghdad has opened an investigation into the case of a dual Israeli-Russian academic who has been missing in Iraq since last March.
The German government has warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek cool places amid forecasts of temperatures of up to 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) over the weekend.
The United States and Canada, two possible candidates, have withdrawn. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday that the United States is engaged in discussions trying to find a leading nation.
The UN chief, who visited Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, told reporters that criminal gangs have a stranglehold on the population. The Haitian people are trapped in a living nightmare. The humanitarian conditions are beyond dire, he said.
Guterres spoke before a Security Council meeting later Thursday on his report on Haiti and after a press conference Wednesday by the UN’s independent expert on Haiti, William ONill, who concluded a 10-day trip to country last week.
ONeill estimated that Haiti needs 1,000 to 2,000 international police officers with expertise in organized criminal gangs and their financing, as well as kidnappings and urban operations. He emphasized that the quality of officers is more important than the quantity.
Guterres, asked about ONeills assessment, said that the right number for an international force needs to be estimated, but that it should be a significant number and that he believes the UN experts’ numbers do not reflect any exaggeration. He added that the police also need funding, training and equipment.
At the council meeting, many members supported the secretary-general’s call for an international force, but there were no new offers. Jamaica and the Bahamas have already signaled their willingness to contribute to a multinational force, and Guyana’s president Irfaan Ali said Rwanda and Kenya have also shown a willingness.
ONeill, an American lawyer who has worked in Haiti for more than 30 years and helped create the Haitian National Police in 1995, told reporters: I have never seen the situation as bad as it is now.
But he stressed that Haiti is not without hope and cited efforts by prosecutors in Port-au-Prince to speed up work on criminal cases and launch corruption cases against high-ranking officials. He also singled out the efforts of customs agencies to collect taxes and duties that were not paid before.
Guterres called for simultaneous action on three fronts: restoring security, working toward a political solution that restores democratic institutions, and addressing urgent humanitarian needs. He called on donors to respond quickly to the UN’s appeal for $720 million to help more than 3 million people, which is only 23% funded.
The UN chief said these three steps are vital to breaking the cycle of Haitian suffering and creating a way out of the crisis.
Gangs have grown in power since July 7, 2021, the assassination of President Jovenel Mose and now it is estimated that they control up to 80% of the capital. Increase in murders, rapes and kidnappings led to a violent uprising by civil vigilante groups.
The UN Special Envoy for Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, noted the two-year anniversary of MOSES assassination on Friday and told the council that the call for the perpetrators to be brought to justice follows. She cited widespread support for a strong international force, stressing that it should help strengthen, not replace, the Haitian National Police.
Since she briefed the council in late April, she said, the dire security situation has worsened and the violence has moved beyond Port-au-Prince, with vigilante groups adding another layer of complexity. She said the UN political mission she heads has documented “the killing of at least 264 suspected gang members by vigilante groups since April.”
ONeill said he met with senior leaders of the Haitian National Police, including the inspector general, and they told him they are committed to looking seriously at the integrity and competence of all officers and for evidence of misconduct, abuse of power, criminal activity or collaboration with gangs.
He said the inspector general told him that 80 officers have been suspended and are under investigation for misconduct or criminal activity and that police participation in a vigilante justice movement called bwa kale is also being investigated.
ONEill said he plans to meet with council members and other active sites in Haiti over the next week to discuss his visit and recommendations, including an immediate arms embargo as well as the deployment of international police experts.
China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun lamented that he had not heard any country announce concrete action in response to calls for an international force, and told the council that it should therefore prioritize cutting off arms and ammunition shipments to Haiti. which experts have said mainly come from the United States. the states.
If large numbers of weapons continued to flow unchecked into the hands of Haitian gangs, it would be futile for the international community to try to give more support to the Haitian police, he said.
___
AP reporter Bert Wilkinson in Georgetown, Guyana, contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/un-haiti-security-police-guterres-force-163cd4dc252d3cb268d377d76587c90a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Katrina Kaif is mobbed by fans; His cool attitude wins the heart | Bollywood
- Memories of Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon title 10 years later | Tennis news
- Woman in rope-pulling Native American dress enters Iowa parade sparks outrage and confusion
- Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 “excessive idle battery drain” issue
- UN chief calls for strong international police force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs
- The Golden Gate Bridge is considered a suicide barrier
- How Russia is supercharging the war in Ukraine AI warfare
- Patients with compromised immune systems have lower immune responses to COVID-19 vaccines, ET HealthWorld
- Jokowi visits Australia and Papua New Guinea, admits discussing Papua conflict
- The folk festival returns for the 119th year
- Stock market today: Wall Street mixed after jobs report hot but hopefully not too hot
- Focus on productivity, not technology by Dani Rodrik