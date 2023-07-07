UN chief calls for strong international police force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for a strong international force to help fight Haiti’s armed gangs and restore security in the impoverished country, saying UN experts estimate that Haiti needs up to 2,000 more anti-gang police officers. it is not an exaggeration.

Stressing that the UN is not calling for a military force or a political mission, Guterres urged UN Security Council members and potential contributing countries to act now to deploy a multinational force to assist the police Haitian National to defeat and dismantle the gangs.

The Caribbean nation has been seeking such a force since last October, and Guterres has been looking for a country to lead the deployment.

The United States and Canada, two possible candidates, have withdrawn. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday that the United States is engaged in discussions trying to find a leading nation.

The UN chief, who visited Haiti’s capital Port-au-Prince on Saturday, told reporters that criminal gangs have a stranglehold on the population. The Haitian people are trapped in a living nightmare. The humanitarian conditions are beyond dire, he said.

Guterres spoke before a Security Council meeting later Thursday on his report on Haiti and after a press conference Wednesday by the UN’s independent expert on Haiti, William ONill, who concluded a 10-day trip to country last week.

ONeill estimated that Haiti needs 1,000 to 2,000 international police officers with expertise in organized criminal gangs and their financing, as well as kidnappings and urban operations. He emphasized that the quality of officers is more important than the quantity.

Guterres, asked about ONeills assessment, said that the right number for an international force needs to be estimated, but that it should be a significant number and that he believes the UN experts’ numbers do not reflect any exaggeration. He added that the police also need funding, training and equipment.

At the council meeting, many members supported the secretary-general’s call for an international force, but there were no new offers. Jamaica and the Bahamas have already signaled their willingness to contribute to a multinational force, and Guyana’s president Irfaan Ali said Rwanda and Kenya have also shown a willingness.

ONeill, an American lawyer who has worked in Haiti for more than 30 years and helped create the Haitian National Police in 1995, told reporters: I have never seen the situation as bad as it is now.

But he stressed that Haiti is not without hope and cited efforts by prosecutors in Port-au-Prince to speed up work on criminal cases and launch corruption cases against high-ranking officials. He also singled out the efforts of customs agencies to collect taxes and duties that were not paid before.

Guterres called for simultaneous action on three fronts: restoring security, working toward a political solution that restores democratic institutions, and addressing urgent humanitarian needs. He called on donors to respond quickly to the UN’s appeal for $720 million to help more than 3 million people, which is only 23% funded.

The UN chief said these three steps are vital to breaking the cycle of Haitian suffering and creating a way out of the crisis.

Gangs have grown in power since July 7, 2021, the assassination of President Jovenel Mose and now it is estimated that they control up to 80% of the capital. Increase in murders, rapes and kidnappings led to a violent uprising by civil vigilante groups.

The UN Special Envoy for Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, noted the two-year anniversary of MOSES assassination on Friday and told the council that the call for the perpetrators to be brought to justice follows. She cited widespread support for a strong international force, stressing that it should help strengthen, not replace, the Haitian National Police.

Since she briefed the council in late April, she said, the dire security situation has worsened and the violence has moved beyond Port-au-Prince, with vigilante groups adding another layer of complexity. She said the UN political mission she heads has documented “the killing of at least 264 suspected gang members by vigilante groups since April.”

ONeill said he met with senior leaders of the Haitian National Police, including the inspector general, and they told him they are committed to looking seriously at the integrity and competence of all officers and for evidence of misconduct, abuse of power, criminal activity or collaboration with gangs.

He said the inspector general told him that 80 officers have been suspended and are under investigation for misconduct or criminal activity and that police participation in a vigilante justice movement called bwa kale is also being investigated.

ONEill said he plans to meet with council members and other active sites in Haiti over the next week to discuss his visit and recommendations, including an immediate arms embargo as well as the deployment of international police experts.

China’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun lamented that he had not heard any country announce concrete action in response to calls for an international force, and told the council that it should therefore prioritize cutting off arms and ammunition shipments to Haiti. which experts have said mainly come from the United States. the states.

If large numbers of weapons continued to flow unchecked into the hands of Haitian gangs, it would be futile for the international community to try to give more support to the Haitian police, he said.

AP reporter Bert Wilkinson in Georgetown, Guyana, contributed to this report.