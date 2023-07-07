Tillis, Shaheen announce the bipartisan congressional delegation to the NATO Summit in V…





WASHINGTON DC. – Senators Thom Tillis and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), co-chairs of the Senate NATO Observer Group, announced that they will lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to NATO Summit 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania next week. Joining Tillis and Shaheen will be Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee Ranking Member on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Senators Angus King (I-ME) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK). “We are proud to lead this bipartisan group of senators to send a resounding message to the international community that the United States — across party lines — stands firmly with the Alliance as we face our shared global security challenges.” Tillis and Shaheen said. “In response to Putin’s further invasion of Ukraine and his barbaric campaign of violence against a sovereign nation and civilian population, NATO responded with historic unity and strength. To stand by our partners and protect democracy around the world – from Putin or any adversary who threatens our rules-based order – the Alliance must continue to work in lockstep. We look forward to delivering that message and reaffirming the United States’ commitment to this promise at the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius.” Tillis and Shaheen lead the bipartisan effort in the Senate in support of the Transatlantic Alliance, and particularly around the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO. Earlier this month, Tillis and Shaheen co-sponsored a resolution with Senators Durbin and Grassley outlining top priorities for the US Senate ahead of the Vilnius Summit, including countering China, responding to Putin’s aggression in the Black Sea region and securing of Sweden’s official acceptance. Tillis and Shaheen led the US delegation to the NATO Summit in Madrid last year and previously traveled together to the NATO Summit in Brussels in 2018. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tillis.senate.gov/2023/7/tillis-shaheen-announce-bipartisan-congressional-delegation-to-nato-summit-in-vilnius The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos