RAF to provide specialist firefighting vehicles and training to Ukraine firefighters ahead of 500 days of war





The UK will provide 17 specialist firefighting vehicles to Ukraine’s rescue and fire services, mainly sourced from the Royal Air Force and Fire and Rescue Service, with one provided by the Welsh Government. Due to arrive in the coming weeks, the urgently needed equipment will help bolster Ukraine’s ability to respond to the damage caused by Russia’s continued use of cruise missiles and unilateral attack drones against Ukrainian infrastructure. The specialist vehicles – Rapid Intervention and Large Foam Vehicles – were delivered from locations around the UK to RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire to allow RAF personnel to carry out the necessary preparations before their onward move to Ukraine. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: These specialized firefighting vehicles will enhance Ukraine’s ability to protect its infrastructure from Russia’s campaign of missile and drone attacks and will continue our support to Ukraine for as long as necessary. In the last week, 5001 Squadron personnel have been inspecting and preparing the vehicles to ensure they are ready to perform their role. Once these preparations were complete, 2nd Mechanized Transport Squadron loaded the vehicles before their journey to a designated delivery point. In preparation for the vehicles’ arrival in Ukraine, members of the Military Fire Service of Ukraine conducted a weekly training session at RAF Wittering. This was designed and delivered by the RAF and Defense Fire and Rescue to familiarize Ukrainians with the vehicles before actually using them. Defense Fire Chief Sim Nex said: The Fire and Rescue Family is extremely proud of the specialist support we have been able to provide. We are confident that the equipment delivered to date, and the accompanying training, will directly enhance firefighting capability as we consider further opportunities to support the Military Fire Service of Ukraine moving forward. The equipment is the latest in the UK’s program of support for Ukraine, nearly 500 days after Russia launched its full-scale illegal occupation. The UK has committed £2.3 billion in military aid funding to Ukraine in 2022 and the Prime Minister has confirmed that this figure will be matched in 2023. Air Commodore Jamie Thompson, Global Enablement Commander said: Support for Ukraine, through training and provision of equipment, remains a priority of RAF Global Enablement. We are proud to work alongside our allies in this effort, supplying specialized equipment and training to ensure the safety of the Ukrainian people. It follows earlier donations to Ukraine of about eight tons of personal protective equipment for firefighting, along with other non-lethal aid, including medical equipment and more than 100 industrial-strength generators.

