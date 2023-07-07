Medical receptionists bear the brunt of patient aggression: Study

tidings

New research has revealed that general practice admin staff are often subjected to verbal abuse as well as physical violence, causing lasting damage.

Receptionists are often subjected to verbal abuse from patients such as shouting, cursing, accusatory language and racist and sexist slurs.



A new University of Queensland (UQ) meta-analysis of 20 studies from five countries, including Australia, has revealed the extent of patient abuse and aggression experienced by medical receptionists.

The research, led by UQ’s Center for Community Health and Wellbeing, found that verbal and physical abuse of medical receptionists by patients is not only widespread but also causes lasting harm.

“Our findings show that receptionists are often subjected to verbal abuse from patients such as shouting, swearing, accusatory language and racist and sexist insults,” said co-author Dr Fiona Willer.

“They also face armed and unarmed physical violence.

“Patient aggression towards medical receptionists is so common that it has become accepted as a normal workplace hazard, which is extremely worrying.”

Quantitative studies that asked whether receptionists had ever received verbal abuse from patients during their careers showed that it occurs at ‘almost ubiquitous levels’ ranging from 82% THE 99%which is supported by a receptionist quoted in a Australian study reviewed as part of the analysis.

“We get abused probably almost every day, verbally, by different people,” they said. ‘I think you can only take so much before you explode.’

The research also found that exposure to this behavior severely affects the health and well-being of receptionists.

“They reported workplace stress, absenteeism, burnout, lasting psychological trauma and even physical harm,” said Dr Willer.

“Only a small proportion received professional counseling and unfortunately co-ordinated support for reception staff was generally lacking.”

RACGP vice-president and Queensland chairman Dr Bruce Willett said earlier GP news that violence and ‘bad behaviour’ are on the rise, with unemployment, a growing drug problem and societal changes resulting from COVID-19 fueling the problem – particularly in rural, remote and regional areas.

“This type of behavior is never acceptable under any circumstances,” he said.

“In my working life I have seen a movement from sedative drugs of abuse like heroin, which simply put people to sleep, to stimulant drugs like ice, which tend to induce psychosis and violent behavior.”

The paper’s co-author, Dr David Chua, says medical receptionists bear the brunt of abuse as they are on the front line and often in difficult situations.

“They are managing patients in a range of emotional states and can become the target of their frustrations and aggression, often over things that are completely out of their control,” he said.

“Patient aggression causes lasting harm to waiting staff and can affect other patients in the waiting room.”

This aggression can also spill over into practitioners, with Adelaide-based GP Dr Alvin Chua seriously injured after he intervened when a man walked into his surgery and started using racial slurs at a receptionist.

The RACGP has produced resources aimed at preventing and managing patient aggression and violence, while UQ research found that training staff and reducing points of frustration for patients, such as simplifying appointments, appear to help reduce aggressive behavior of the patient.

However, other methods such as ‘zero tolerance’ campaigns and visible security measures such as clear acrylic barriers and locked doors in waiting areas are ineffective in preventing aggression.

“Medical receptionists provide an essential function in the healthcare system and deserve safe working conditions for their own well-being and that of the community,” said Dr Willer.

“While there are some strategies that can help prevent or mitigate patient aggression, we need to look more broadly at why this behavior occurs in order to stop it once and for all.”

