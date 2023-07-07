International
Medical receptionists bear the brunt of patient aggression: Study
tidings
New research has revealed that general practice admin staff are often subjected to verbal abuse as well as physical violence, causing lasting damage.
A new University of Queensland (UQ) meta-analysis of 20 studies from five countries, including Australia, has revealed the extent of patient abuse and aggression experienced by medical receptionists.
The research, led by UQ’s Center for Community Health and Wellbeing, found that verbal and physical abuse of medical receptionists by patients is not only widespread but also causes lasting harm.
“Our findings show that receptionists are often subjected to verbal abuse from patients such as shouting, swearing, accusatory language and racist and sexist insults,” said co-author Dr Fiona Willer.
“They also face armed and unarmed physical violence.
“Patient aggression towards medical receptionists is so common that it has become accepted as a normal workplace hazard, which is extremely worrying.”
Quantitative studies that asked whether receptionists had ever received verbal abuse from patients during their careers showed that it occurs at ‘almost ubiquitous levels’ ranging from 82% THE 99%which is supported by a receptionist quoted in a Australian study reviewed as part of the analysis.
“We get abused probably almost every day, verbally, by different people,” they said. ‘I think you can only take so much before you explode.’
The research also found that exposure to this behavior severely affects the health and well-being of receptionists.
“They reported workplace stress, absenteeism, burnout, lasting psychological trauma and even physical harm,” said Dr Willer.
“Only a small proportion received professional counseling and unfortunately co-ordinated support for reception staff was generally lacking.”
RACGP vice-president and Queensland chairman Dr Bruce Willett said earlier GP news that violence and ‘bad behaviour’ are on the rise, with unemployment, a growing drug problem and societal changes resulting from COVID-19 fueling the problem – particularly in rural, remote and regional areas.
“This type of behavior is never acceptable under any circumstances,” he said.
“In my working life I have seen a movement from sedative drugs of abuse like heroin, which simply put people to sleep, to stimulant drugs like ice, which tend to induce psychosis and violent behavior.”
The paper’s co-author, Dr David Chua, says medical receptionists bear the brunt of abuse as they are on the front line and often in difficult situations.
“They are managing patients in a range of emotional states and can become the target of their frustrations and aggression, often over things that are completely out of their control,” he said.
“Patient aggression causes lasting harm to waiting staff and can affect other patients in the waiting room.”
This aggression can also spill over into practitioners, with Adelaide-based GP Dr Alvin Chua seriously injured after he intervened when a man walked into his surgery and started using racial slurs at a receptionist.
The RACGP has produced resources aimed at preventing and managing patient aggression and violence, while UQ research found that training staff and reducing points of frustration for patients, such as simplifying appointments, appear to help reduce aggressive behavior of the patient.
However, other methods such as ‘zero tolerance’ campaigns and visible security measures such as clear acrylic barriers and locked doors in waiting areas are ineffective in preventing aggression.
“Medical receptionists provide an essential function in the healthcare system and deserve safe working conditions for their own well-being and that of the community,” said Dr Willer.
“While there are some strategies that can help prevent or mitigate patient aggression, we need to look more broadly at why this behavior occurs in order to stop it once and for all.”
Sign in below to join the conversation.
patient aggression, waiting staff violence
newsGP weekly poll
Have you had patients ask you about psychedelic mental health therapy?
|
Sources
2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/professional/medical-receptionists-bear-brunt-of-patient-aggres
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Safety in downtown Winnipeg: province spending $10 million
- Indiana Jones 5 suffers from Hollywood box office budgets
- Two apps hosted on Google Play turned out to be sending user data to servers in China
- Medical receptionists bear the brunt of patient aggression: Study
- Turkish parties merge to increase muscle power in parliament
- UK house prices fall 2.6%, biggest annual drop since 2011
- Anil Sharma: Ahead of Bollywood’s return in ‘Gadar 2’, Ameesha Patel hits out at director Anil Sharma for not paying crew dues; blames her “jealous” peers for trying to sabotage her
- Canada Goose just unveiled its first sneakers for modern explorers – Robb Report
- Stock market today: Wall Street mixed after jobs report hot but hopefully not too hot
- Are scandals and ageism plaguing the Israeli tech industry?
- RAF to provide specialist firefighting vehicles and training to Ukraine firefighters ahead of 500 days of war
- Students graduate without a degree – “was college worth it?”