Safety in downtown Winnipeg: province spending $10 million





More police officers, improved lighting and upgraded security cameras have been announced as part of an effort to improve safety in downtown Winnipeg. Premier Heather Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced $10 million in spending over the next two years for security improvements in downtown Winnipeg. Manitobans have the right to feel safe in their homes and communities, Stefanson said in a news release. With this investment of over $10 million, we’re giving frontline police officers the resources they need to make our streets safer. Some of the items announced Thursday include the deployment of 24 new police officers through a partnership between the Winnipeg Police Service and the Downtown Community Safety Partnership and a centralized community safety office. The province will also provide funding for utility vehicles for Winnipeg police officers to use to respond to incidents in downtown Winnipeg. The use of motorized and non-motorized vehicles will increase the readiness and effectiveness of law enforcement officers in quickly addressing safety concerns, the province said in a news release. Mayor Scott Gillingham said downtown is on the road to recovery after the pandemic, but knows more still needs to be done for those who frequent the downtown. “Having a stronger and additional police presence and more eyes on the streets of the city center is an important part of this strategy,” Gillingham said in Thursday’s announcement. The funding also includes 75 additional CCTV cameras in downtown Winnipeg, along with improved lighting. The Winnipeg Police Services crime report 2022 found the city had its highest level of violent crime since 2009. The report showed a nearly 12 per cent increase in crimes involving a knife year-over-year and the number of incidents that included bear spray doubled between 2019 and 2022. Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said as more people return downtown, more security is needed to protect people. “We have a lot of people who are just starting to come back for relaxation and recreation. So safety and security is paramount to this recovery. I think it’s important that the police have a role in safety and security,” Smyth said. Police also reported a 32 percent increase in property crime in 2022 compared to 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/province-spending-10-million-to-improve-safety-in-winnipeg-s-downtown-1.6469551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos