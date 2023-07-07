Join the Hooters Girls and give a boost to international self-help | News, Sports, Jobs





Eight Hooters Girls from South Florida, Southwest Florida and Sarasota are raising funds in support of Self-Help International’s work to empower women. Grace Burchett (Naples), Gracie Williams (Weston/ Fort Lauderdale), Daniela Sosa (Port Charlotte), Abby Fuqua (Boca Raton), Tara Archer (Fort Myers), Emily Shaffer (Fort Myers), Sarah Magda (Sarasota) and Sloan Miavitz (Sarasota) is participating in fundraising efforts to invest in women business owners trying to start and grow their businesses – and help them grow their families’ communities in the process. In addition to their online fundraising efforts, the Hooters Girls group will travel to Waverly, Iowa, for the international Hooters Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend. The 15th annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, July 14, at Prairie Links Golf Course with a calendar signed the night before. Hooters Girls Fundraiser Link (Please donate online now through July 29, 2023): Link to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/giveahoot2023 Give a boost to international self-help by helping women in Ghana and Nicaragua start and grow their businesses. Self Help works to support women business owners in rural communities by offering low-interest microloans. Often, women in these small communities are not eligible for loans through formal banks and sometimes end up taking out loans with predatory lenders. By having access to capital through Self-Help, women are able to start and invest in their own businesses. Along with providing micro-loans, Self Help offers training sessions to help women improve their business practices so they can increase their income. For more information on Self-Help International visit selfhelpinternational.org. South Florida Hooters is supporting this great cause in memory of the late Dave “Delays” Lageschulte, Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native and longtime supporter of Self-Help International. “South Florida Hooters has supported Self-Help International for over 12 years. Support started because the late Dave “delaysLageschulte, the founder of South Florida Hooters was from the same small town, Waverly, IA, where Self Help International was founded. Lags and his family have supported Self-Help since its inception. South Florida Hooters has sent the Hooters Calendar Girls to Give a Hoot Weekend and we are so proud of the Hooters Girls and their fundraising efforts to empower women business owners and for those who come back to raise more funds than one year before. said LTP Director of Marketing Management, Kristi Quarles. “I’m so excited to be taking part in this year’s Self Help International Golf Tour, this will be my second year participating in the fundraiser and I couldn’t be more proud to be raising money for such a great cause. good! This year I plan to exceed last year’s goal. I can not wait”, said Tara Archer who works at the Fort Myers Hooters. “I am very grateful to be a part of this year’s Self Help International Golf Tour. My co-workers from previous years have inspired and motivated me to help raise money for this incredible cause. This will be my first year representing and supporting the fundraiser, so I’m extremely eager to see what this year brings.” said Emily Shaffer who works at the Fort Myers Hooters. LTP Management, a Hooters of America franchisee, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters, please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us on Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.

