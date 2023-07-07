Orlando Pride sign Argentina international Mariana Larroquette





ORLANDO, Fla. (July 6, 2023) The Orlando Pride have signed veteran forward Mariana Larroquette, it was announced today. A member of Argentina’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster, Larroquette will join the Pride after the teams competing in the competition, signing a contract with Orlando through the 2025 NWSL season.

Larro is a player we are excited to add to our team, for her abilities both on the field and in the locker room, said Orlando Pride Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Haley Carter. She is a player who brings a high level of technical ability while being able to adapt to our high energy style and relentless work rate. Additionally, her previous experience playing in our league will be critical in her ability to make a quick impact on the court and was very excited to welcome her to Orlando after her time at the World Cup .

I am incredibly happy for this new phase in the NWSL, and even more so to defend a great team like Orlando. I am ready to channel all the emotions and desires I have into results for this club, said Larroquette. I am also very grateful to the Orlando staff who believed in me and gave me this beautiful challenge for my sports career. Orlando has a young fighter who will give everything in every game to show my respect and faith in this team. Come on, Orlando!”

In joining the Pride, Larroquette returns to the NWSL after previously appearing for the Kansas City Current during the teams inaugural year in 2021. That season, Larroquette made 19 appearances, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

After her time in the United States, she spent a year with Portugal’s Sporting CP before joining Mexican side Club Len last year. While in Mexico, Larroquette made a total of 26 appearances, scoring nine goals and finishing 10th in total shots (88) in Liga MX.

The 30-year-old striker began her professional career in her home country, playing for River Plate from 2010-15, also spending time at Universidad de Chile (Chile), UAI Urquiza (Argentina) and Lyn (Norway).

Internationally, 2023 will mark Larroquettes second World Cup, having also played for La Albiceleste during the 2019 edition of the tournament and was also a member of the Argentina 2021 SheBelieves squad that played in Orlando at the Exploria Stadium.

In 2019, Larroquette helped Argentina to second place at the Pan American Games, scoring four goals in the tournament. She has also participated in the Copa America Femenina and the 2008 and 2012 editions of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

TRANSACTION: The Orlando Pride signed forward Mariana Larroquette through the 2025 season.

