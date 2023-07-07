Honduras: The militarization of public security





We are deeply concerned by the militarization of public security in Honduras. On July 5, the government extended, for another 45 days, the state of emergency imposed in December 2022 as part of its efforts to fight extortion and organized crime. The state of emergency, in effect in 17 of the 18 departments in Honduras, enables the military police to support the national police in carrying out public security duties. It also derogates from the right to personal liberty, freedom of association, assembly and movement, and allows security and armed forces to carry out warrantless arrests and searches. On June 21, authorities announced that command and control of the prison system was passing to the military police. The decision came after a violent incident at the national women’s prison in the city of Tamara, where 46 inmates were killed when gang members attacked a section of the prison housing members of a rival gang. Since then, military police operations have been carried out in all prisons throughout Honduras. Initial monitoring by our Office, as well as information from civil society organizations and other sources about military operations in prisons, indicate that prisoners, especially those with suspected gang ties, have been beaten and kicked by military police. Prisoners had their own food and water rationed and they were also subjected to sleep deprivation, which could amount to ill-treatment. We call on the authorities to ensure internal and independent external oversight of military operations in prisons, as well as military command and control of the prison system, to prevent human rights violations. Allegations of unnecessary or disproportionate use of force should be investigated immediately. We recognize that there is an urgent need to address the prevailing levels of violence in the country both inside and outside prisons, but we are extremely concerned that some of the measures that have been adopted could lead to human rights violations.

We recall that the use of states of emergency must be exceptional, limited in time and limited to what is strictly necessary in the circumstances of the particular case. The prison system must be under civilian control, within the framework of a comprehensive security policy that addresses the root causes of violence and contributes to the dismantling of gangs and other organized crime groups. Efforts must be immediately redoubled to address long-standing criminal justice and prison challenges. These include the widespread use of incarceration, overcrowding, inadequate living conditions, lack of basic services, and inmates controlling some prisons.

We recall the duty of States to protect the lives of people in custody. All efforts to address the prison challenge must be based on international human rights law and standards, including the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules). This will not only serve to guarantee the human dignity of prisoners, but will also benefit public safety and the social cohesion of societies in general. The Office of Human Rights in Honduras remains available to provide technical assistance.

