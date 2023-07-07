The world is officially ‘free’ of chemical weaponsExBulletin

International
The United States has officially destroyed its stockpile of chemical weapons.
In doing so, it is the last of eight countries to destroy declared stockpiles of chemical weapons under the Chemical Weapons Convention. an international treaty signed by nearly 200 countries that prohibits the possession, production and use of weapons on the battlefield.
The milestone was reached on Friday at Bluegrass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in Kentucky. A final missile was drained of the sarin nerve agent, and that agent was then deactivated and chemically destroyed.
The destruction of that single missile means “one hundred percent of the world’s declared chemical weapons are now destroyed,” says Kingston Reif, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Threat Reduction and Arms Control, who oversaw the process.
That’s why the world needed that ban in the first place.
Who had chemical weapons?
Chemical weapons were used to terrible effect during the First World War. More than 1.3 million soldiers were exposed to chemical weapons during the Great War and 100,000 died directly as a result of chemical attacks.
During World War II, nations around the world stockpiled chemical weapons in case they were used again. They were never deployed on the battlefield, although Nazi forces used poison gas to kill millions in concentration camps.
During the Cold War, the US and Russia stockpiled large amounts of chemical weapons. By 1990, the US had more than 30,000 tons of chemical agents, and Russia likely had at least 40,000 tons, according to David Koplow, a law professor at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.
In 1997, the US Senate ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention. “The convention requires other nations to follow our lead,” President Bill Clinton said at the time.
It turns out that the US did not stay on top. In fact, it ended up being the last nation to eliminate its stockpile of chemical weapons.
AP
Why did it take the US so long to eliminate their weapons?
The weapons themselves were difficult to handle, Koplow says. They contained lethal chemicals and explosives packed into an artillery shell, rocket or bomb. They weren’t designed to be taken apart, and many were manufactured decades ago, making them fragile and unreliable.
Then there was the disposal process itself. The army’s practice was to burn these agents, but in some places, the locals resisted, fearing dangerous contamination, so entirely new techniques had to be developed. The mustard agent, for example, was broken down by bacteria, and sarin was chemically deactivated before it was destroyed.
But that was not the whole story. Koplow says the program was also plagued by a lack of funding and poor management. “The leadership for the program changed constantly and it was just never taken as seriously as it should have been,” he says.
As a result, it dragged on for so long that the US was actually in violation of the treaty for several years. But that finally ended on Friday.
Has the chemical weapons convention generally worked?
There are still nations that have used clandestinely produced chemical weapons in recent years. Most importantly, Syria deployed chlorine and nerve agents in its civil war with horrific effects. Russia has used several chemicals for targeted assassinations, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used a nerve agent to kill his half-brother.
But these are isolated cases. More broadly, large quantities of chemical weapons have been disposed of by nations around the world. And Reif says overall that’s something to celebrate.
“These are terrible weapons,” he says. “The world is a safer, more secure place without them.”
