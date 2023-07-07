Earth hit an unofficial record this week | News, Sports, Jobs

International
Extreme heat is blanketing much of the planet and an unofficial analysis says the past seven days have been the hottest week on record, the latest grim milestone in a series of extremes caused by climate change.
On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration distanced itself from the determination, compiled by the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalysis, which uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the state of the world. That metric showed that Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high of 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit (17.18 degrees Celsius), set the day before.
And for the seven-day period ending Wednesday, the average daily temperature was 0.08 degrees Fahrenheit (0.04 degrees Celsius) higher than any week in the 44 years of record keeping, according to Climate Reanalyzer data.
Although the figures are unofficial, many scientists agree that they show that climate change is reaching uncharted territory. And the White House said the data points to the need for legislative action.
“The alarming extreme weather events affecting millions of Americans underscore the urgency of President Biden’s climate agenda and the absurdity of Republican lawmakers’ ongoing efforts to block and repeal it,” said spokesman Abdullah Hasan.
NOAA, whose figures are considered the gold standard in climate data, said in a statement Thursday that it could not verify the unofficial numbers. He noted that the reanalyzer uses model output data, which he called “inadequate” as a proxy for actual temperatures and climate data. The agency monitors global temperatures and records on a monthly and annual basis, not daily.
“We understand that we are in a warm period due to climate change and combined with El Nino and hot summer conditions, we are seeing record warm surface temperatures being recorded in many places around the globe,” the statement said. .
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the latest figures help prove that “climate change is out of control”.
“If we persist in delaying the key measures that are needed, I think we are moving into a catastrophic situation, as the last two temperature records show,” he said.
More frequent and intense heat waves are disrupting life around the world and causing life-threatening temperatures.
In Timbuktu, Mali – at the gateway to the Sahara desert – 50-year-old Fatoumata Arby said this kind of heat is new. “Usually, the night is a bit cool even during the hot season. But this year, even at night, it’s been hot – I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Arby, who rarely leaves her hometown. “I had heart palpitations because of the heat. I am beginning to seriously consider leaving Timbuktu.”
Last week, Egypt experienced one of the summer’s many heat waves, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celsius), according to the country’s national weather forecaster. To beat the heat and humidity, children on Thursday frolicked in the River Nile while pedestrians hunted for shade.
People are also feeling the effects in Nouakchot, the capital of Mauritania, on the Atlantic coast. For Abdallahi Sy, a 56-year-old farmer who works in market gardens, environmental changes have reduced his already meager income.
“I have a small shelter built from wooden poles and scraps of cloth. That’s where I take shelter when the heat becomes unbearable,” said Sy, who tries to work from 6am to 11am or noon at the latest. “After that…I can’t practically move because of the heat.” Customers don’t go out until 5pm or later to buy fertilizer and vegetables.
He cited the lack of water and quality feed for livestock as causes of disease and even abortion among animals: “It is clear that we are facing profound changes in our environment. The land is becoming less fertile and less generous.”
Overall, one of the biggest contributors to this week’s heat records is an unusually mild Antarctic winter. Parts of the continent and nearby ocean were 18-36 degrees Fahrenheit (10-20 degrees Celsius) warmer than average from 1979 to 2000.
“Temperatures have been unusual over the ocean and especially around the Antarctic this week because wind fronts over the Southern Ocean are strong pushing warm air deeper south,” said Raghu Murtugudde, professor of atmospheric, oceanic and systems science land at the University of Maryland. and visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
Chari Vijayaraghavan, a polar explorer and educator who has visited the Arctic and Antarctic regularly over the past 10 years, said global warming is visible at both poles and threatens the region’s wildlife, as well as melting ice that raises sea levels. .
“Climate warming could lead to increased risks of diseases such as bird flu spreading in the Antarctic, which will have devastating consequences for penguins and other fauna in the region,” Vijayaraghavan said.
Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist of The Nature Conservancy and a climate scientist at Texas Tech, said: “This is yet another reminder of the inexorable upward trend that will only be stopped by decisive action to wean ourselves off fossil fuels, to invested in nature and to achieve net zero.”
