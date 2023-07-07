Financing to reduce climate emissions from commercial buildings





Government funding will allow tenants and owners of commercial buildings to improve the climate and energy efficiency of their buildings, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced. The targeted program will help commercial building owners or tenants install and upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient and low-emission heating. We want to partner with businesses to ensure that commercial office buildings are powered primarily by renewable energy, and the program is a critical part of achieving that, said Megan Woods. GIDI Funding: Commercial Buildings helps businesses overcome a capital barrier that can prevent them from investing in the highest efficiency clean equipment rather than continuing to rely on less efficient alternatives. The commercial buildings sector produces about 2 MtCO2 per year, [1] or 6.4% of our energy-related emissions and this program will help accelerate the replacement of fossil fuel boilers that are not yet at the end of their lives and would otherwise remain in service for years. We know there is a growing list of businesses keen to start and decarbonise their operations and this fund is designed to support that transition. Many of our commercial buildings heat their spaces and water with coal, oil and gas when we have technology, such as electric hot water heat pumps, that would significantly reduce these emissions. New Zealand’s commercial buildings use 21% of the country’s electricity each year, which costs businesses approximately $800 million each year, so more energy efficiency will save businesses money in the long term and support a more renewable and resilient network, said Megan Woods. The benefits of the GIDI fund are already being realized across New Zealand. To date, we have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. 22 of those are already complete or are being commissioned now with everything set to be completed by December 2027, Megan Woods said. Notes to editors: GIDI: Commercial buildings have been allocated $40 million from the $650 million Government Decarbonization Industry Investment Fund (GIDI), administered by the EECA (Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

GIDI: Commercial and industrial buildings are now open. Find out more about EECAs Web page .

GIDI: Commercial building co-financing will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and will initially be open until June 30, 2024, unless fully allocated before then.

GIDI: Commercial Construction co-financing focuses on replacing fossil fuel boilers with hot water heat pumps. This technology is a highly efficient, proven solution for decarbonisation and can reduce operating costs even when compared to natural gas.

The high efficiency of heat pump technology enabled by electricity generation mainly from New Zealand’s renewable resources enables a low carbon way of generating heat and hot water for commercial buildings.

The program can also support projects to replace fossil fuel boilers with biomass boilers where there are proven barriers to electrification.

Funding is for replacing fossil fuel boilers in existing buildings and excludes new buildings.

Total project costs must be at least $300,000 and co-financing will be limited to a maximum of 50% of eligible project costs.

Co-financing is only for capitalized project costs, not for operating costs, and projects must be fully operational and functional within two years of application approval.

GIDI: Commercial Buildings follows the launch of the five-step commercial buildings sector decarbonisation pathway, which provides New Zealand commercial building owners and facility managers with free access to tools and resources designed for this sector by industry experts. About the GIDI Fund The GIDI Fund supports energy efficiency and the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable energy sources in all industrial and commercial sectors.

GIDI is part of the Government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and is financed through revenues from the Emissions Trading Scheme. A total of $650 million ($1 billion over 7 years) was allocated as part of Budget 2022. [1] Calculated from EECA’s EEUD https://www.eeca.govt.nz/assets/EECA-Resources/Research-papers-guides/EEUD-Data-2017-2021-Published-Mars-2023.xlsx and using the factor of 2020 emission factors for purchased electricity consumption published by the Ministry of Environment https://environment.govt.nz/assets/publications/Measuring-emissions-guidance-August-2022/Emission-factors-workbook-Measuring-emissions-guidance -August- 2022.xlsx.

