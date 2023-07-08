Two decades in the making, Charleston’s International African American Museum is open to the public. Check out the photos here





Historians estimate that 45 percent of enslaved Africans entered the U.S. through Gadsdens Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina. But until recently, the site has been conspicuously lacking in plaques, memorials or any other indication of its past. Few knew the importance of the site. Finally, that has changed. Now located on Gadsdens Wharf is the International African American Museum (IAAM), an institution dedicated to the untold stories of the African American experience. The IAAM opened to the public on June 27, effectively ending a 20 years of planning, fundraising and construction efforts undertaken in Charleston and beyond. For Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the museum’s inauguration, it was worth the wait. “Every time I’ve looked at what we were discussing, say, five years ago, what I realize is that, if the museum had opened at any other time, it would have been a really different space,” she told Artnet. News at the beginning of this year. Ten years ago, she added, we wouldn’t actually be at the Gadsdens Wharfand site, which has certainly become a signature and base point for us. The building itself embodies the memorial long missing from the country. Designed by the late architect Henry Cobb, the IAAM sits atop 18 one-story stilts, its body suspended above the ground in a gesture of respect for the slaves who once walked the land below. As the place where thousands of Africans from different cultures first set foot in North America, Gadsdens Wharf is not only the right place to tell this story; it is hallowed ground, Hood, who died in 2020, once said. The particular challenge of designing the museum is to build on this site without occupying it. Beneath the elevated building are two places for reflection, both conceived by MacArthur genius-winning landscape designer Walter Hood: a sculptural “Tide Tribute” to enslaved Africans who passed through Gadsdens Pier, and an ethnobotanical African Ancestors Memorial with the Garden full. plants from West Africa, the Caribbean and the South Carolina Lowcountry. Inside, the 100,000-square-foot building boasts nine exhibition spaces and a collection of around 700 objects, almost all of which are on display. This includes historical artifacts like slave shackles and vintage Mardi Gras costumes, as well as art by Jacob Lawrence, Kara Walker, and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. The mix of materials, Matthews said, highlights one of the museum’s main tenets: the constant interweaving of trauma and joy. [Its] not trauma in the exhibit on the left and joy in the exhibit on the right, but much more like the African-American experience itself, which is a continuous weave, the IAAM head explained. See more images from the newly opened International African American Museum below. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





