Core One’s Vocan Files International Patent for its discovery

July 7, 2023 – 5:55 p.m

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:chilly), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6), (WKN: A3CSSU) (“company“or”Core One“) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. (“They call“), has completed the final steps of its research for its biosynthetic production system (the System) and has filed a patent under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) (“patents“or”recording“) for the international protection of its new production techniques for biosynthesized psilocybin (“Invention“).

The completion of this international patent by Vocan is a monumental step in the patenting of the revolutionary production method of biosynthetic psilocybin. Prior to the PCT patent, Vocan had filed a provisional patent (“Provisional Patent”) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) in January 2022, describing its theory for a proprietary process of manufacturing biosynthetic psilocybin. Over the past year, Vocan scientists have been able to prove their concept through rigorous experiments and testing, successfully documenting and defending the breakthrough manufacturing method. The synthesis of Vocan’s findings has resulted in the international patent filing announced today, the success of which will ensure that Vocan’s revolutionary biosynthetic production system for psilocybin will remain the exclusive property of the Company.

This document marks a major milestone in the Company’s progress towards becoming an industry leader in the psychedelic space as a leading producer of psychedelic drugs, given Core One’s proprietary production systems that have the ability to produce 100% pure API grade psilocybin at an extremely high cost and time. efficient method. The current market price of reliable API and GMP compliant psilocybin produced via conventional synthetic production and extraction/isolation methods ranges between US$7,000 – US$10,000 per gram.1 The Company’s new recombinant system can significantly lower production costs with increased efficiency, which in turn could lead to lower market price of API and GMP compliant psilocybin and potentially transform mental health care based in psychedelics around the world.

The Patent is the culmination of three (3) years of diligent research and testing, conducted and perfected by Vocan’s team of scientists, and is of significant importance to the Company and its investors, as the success of the Patent will increase and strengthen Core One’s ability to protect its invention in multiple countries; and as a result, prevent it from being copied and manipulated by competitors.

The Provisional Patent detailed a proof-of-concept manufacturing method for the biosynthetic production of psychedelic compounds, where its scientists used a recombinant protein expression process technology to convert a selected strain of bacteria into a production plant to produce psilocybin ( “Production method“). The production method used by Vocan effectively inserts and manipulates segments of DNA to add to the genetic makeup of selected bacteria so that the bacteria contain the appropriate biosynthetic enzymes (proteins that help catalyze and speeding up chemical reactions in bacteria. ) and allow the organism to produce psilocybin in yields that Vocan scientists have deemed suitable for high-scale production capabilities.

“Filing the international patent is the biggest achievement Vocan has made to date. Since Vocan’s inception, its team of scientists has been dedicated to completing the work required to file this patent. Now that this milestone is complete , the company will focus on refining the biosynthetic manufacturing process to increase yield and reduce cost,” said Joel Shacker, CEO of Core One.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs is a life sciences biotechnology research and development company focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through the development and manufacture of psychedelic compounds, the advancement of psychedelic-assisted treatments, and the integration of new delivery systems technology.

The company takes a multifaceted business approach and includes several complementary lines of businesses and units to position itself as an industry leader in the fast-growing and evolving psychedelic market space.

Core One, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., has developed and filed for patent protection of a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria. It also holds 4 provisional patents for the development of psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders under its wholly-owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd., and 3 provisional patents under its other wholly-owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd. proprietary, Awakened Biosci. Inc., for additional synthetic technology for methods of producing psilocybin and psilocin.

In addition to developing psychedelics and psychedelic compounds, Core One has an interest in four medical clinics that maintain a combined database of more than 275,000 patients. Through its clinics, the Company intends to integrate a list of its intellectual property related to psychedelic technologies and participate in the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker

Chief Executive Officer

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

[email protected]

1-888-452-6731

Warning Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Stock Exchange has not reviewed and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

The information presented in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties related to the Company’s limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory rules. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise remote information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is an offense to possess substances under Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One has no direct or indirect involvement with the illegal sale, manufacture or distribution of psychedelic substances in the jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes that psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, he does not advocate legalizing psychedelic substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.

1 Psilocybin – Current Market Prices

SOURCE: Core One Labs Inc.

Check out the source version at accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/766261/Core-Ones-Vocan-Files-International-Patent-for-its-Breakthrough-Proprietary-Biosynthetic-Psilocybin-Production-Method