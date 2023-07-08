Top international accounting students gather for UH’s annual event





The world’s most promising doctoral students in the field of accounting gathered at the University of Hawaii in Mnoa for the third annual Hawaii Doctoral Institute for Accounting Research ( DIFFICULT ), June 2–20. Organized by Shidler College of Business, the three-week consortium offered participants the opportunity to develop and share research questions; gain insight into the future of accounting research; discuss, share and develop new research ideas; preparation of research papers; form conferences; and meet others PhD candidates from top-level schools. Only 25 are selected each year through a nomination process from the best accounting programs around the globe. In addition to Shidler students, this past meeting included students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, the University of Oregon, the University of Hong Kong, Seoul National University, Copenhagen Business School and the Simon School of Business at the University of Rochester. “The objective of DIFFICULT is to influence the future of accounting research,” said Hamid Pourjalali, conference co-chair, professor of accounting and director of School of Accounting. “In addition to current research in explaining accounting practices, accounting scholars will help shape the future of accounting practices.” Besides PhD candidates, four of the most influential accounting researchers attended the event: John Campbell from the University of Georgia, Mark Bradshaw from Boston College, Michelle Hanlon from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Clive Lennox from the University of Southern California. Upcoming years DIFFICULT is scheduled for June 2024, and whoops Mnoa waited Hawaii Accounting Research Conference is scheduled for January 3-5. For more information about DIFFICULT , visit this website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2023/07/07/hawaii-accounting-research-institute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos