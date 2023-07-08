The earth is warming News, Sports, Jobs

International
The earth is warming
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Associated Press
Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such record in a week already rated as the hottest on record and what one leading scientist says could be the hottest in 120,000 years.
But it’s also a record with some legitimate scientific questions and caveats, so much so that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has distanced itself from it. It has attracted global attention, even though the number – 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius) – doesn’t seem that hot because it averages temperatures from around the globe.
However, scientists say the daily beating of data – official or not – is a symptom of a larger problem where the exact numbers are not as important as what causes them.
“Registrations attract attention, but we have to make sure we link them to the things that really matter.” climate scientist Friederike Otto of Imperial College London said in an email. “So I don’t think it’s crucial how ‘official’ the numbers are, what matters is that they’re big and dangerous and wouldn’t have happened without climate change.”
Thursday’s planetary average surpassed the mark of 62.9 degrees (17.18 degrees) set on Tuesday and was equaled on Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the state of the world. Until Monday, no day had topped 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the vehicle’s 44-year record.
Now, the entire week ending Thursday averaged that much.
Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, called the mark 63 degrees “An extraordinary thing” which is nearly 6 degrees warmer than the average of the last 12,000 years. Rockstrom said he would “It is likely to translate into even more severe extremes in the form of floods, droughts, heat waves and storms.”
“It is certainly plausible that the last two days and last week were the warmest days globally in 120,000 years.” University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann said. He cited a 2021 study that says the Earth is the warmest since the end of the last epoch, and said the Earth likely wasn’t that warm until the previous ice age about 120,000 years ago.
Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of tech company Stripe and the Berkeley Earth Temperature Monitoring Group said he wouldn’t be surprised if it was the warmest in 120,000 years. But he said long-term measurements such as tree rings are not accurate.
This week’s average includes places that are dangerously hot — like Jingxing, China, which clocked in at nearly 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) — and those that are just unusually warm, like Antarctica, where temperatures mostly of the continent were as much as 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius) above normal this week.
Temperatures were so hot Thursday in Adrar, Algeria that the temperature never dropped below 103.3 degrees (39.6 degrees Celsius) even overnight when it’s supposed to cool down. This was the lowest level of the hottest night ever for Africa, according to weather historian and climatologist Maximiliano Herrera.
Temperatures are rising across Europe this week too. Germany’s weather agency, DWD, has forecast highs of 37 degrees C (99 degrees F) on Sunday and the Health Ministry has issued a warning for people in need.
While there are small spots of colder-than-normal temperatures across the globe, the University of Maine’s measurement is an average. This means that some places – including both polar regions – will be unusually warmer than normal and others will be cooler. It averages about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than the 1979-2000 average, which is warmer than the 20th and 19th century averages.
And 70% of the world is covered by oceans, which have been record hot for months.
Scientists say the heat is being driven by two factors: Long-term warming from greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels, and a natural El Nino warming in part of the Pacific that changes the weather globally and makes an already warming world slightly warmer. hot.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday issued a cautionary note about the Maine craft’s findings, saying it could not confirm the data resulting in part from computer modeling, saying it was not a good substitute for observations.
Scientists don’t understand and haven’t delved too deeply into daily fluctuations, said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi. Much more significant for them are global data for months, years and especially decades.
“The fact that we haven’t had a year colder than the 20th century average since the Ford administration (1976) is much more significant.” Veci said.
Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Center for Public Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said the immediacy of daily data is important.
“Tell me that yesterday was the hottest day on record, and I can relate the claim to the ways in which yesterday’s heat limited my behavior.” she said. “I can’t do the same with monthly or yearly data. … We experience the world hour by hour, day by day, not in monthly or yearly averages.”
Discussions about how official the data is are not as important as the public receiving the message “That the Earth is warming and humans are responsible” said Max Boykoff, a professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado who tracks media coverage of climate change.
“The issue of climate change doesn’t often get its 15 minutes of fame. When it does, it’s usually related to something abstract like a scientific report or a meeting of politicians that most people can’t relate to.” said George Mason University climate communications professor Ed Maibach.
“Feeling the heat — and inhaling the smoke from wildfires, as many of us have done in the Eastern US and Canada over the past month — is a tangible shared public experience that can be used to focus public conversation.” he said.
