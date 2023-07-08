Lahainaluna HOSA continues to achieve success internationally | News, Sports, Jobs





LAHAINA – The Lahainaluna High School Health Pathway HOSA (Health Professions Students of America) chapter has been active and bringing home national and international medals (starting in 2018) since 2006. Under the direction of Health Services Instructor and HOSA Advisor Malia Shimomura, the program moved to 2021 to take advantage of new opportunities, which have included the addition of a clinic on campus (Hale Ola Pono Clinic), offering College courses /Certification and support more Service-based learning projects. While these continue to grow, the Health Professions Students of America competition is still offered as an opportunity along with HOSA leadership and community service. During the 2022-2023 school year, Niko Miller and six students continued the tradition of competing in HOSA events. Out of the six, M. Jee Abara and Carmela Bonifacio took on the journey of preparation for the International Leadership Conference held in Dallas, Texas on June 22-25, 2023. Abara and Bonifacio made Hawaii and Lahainaluna HOSA proud by bringing home an International Bronze Medal in their respective CPR/First Aid event. This involved taking an exam that either eliminated them or took them to a second round. To advance to the second round, students then had to demonstrate their skills in a case scenario. The conference held over 12,000 delegates and offered competitive events, symposiums and recognition sessions. These two students have made a beautiful transition from one stage to the next and will work with Miller to create new expectations for future competitive event opportunities. Shimomura will continue to provide consultation and the course curriculum will continue to support many of the events offered. Shimomura also advises the HOSA Council which includes holding meetings and participating in leadership and service events. HOSA, which is located under Lahainaluna Health Road, is supported by Career Technical Education Coordinators Tracy Poouahi and Dennis Sasai, LHS administration and accountants, and various mentors ranging from teachers to health care professionals. To keep up with the Lahainaluna Health Pathway and HOSA, join Lahainaluna HOSA on Facebook or @lunashosa. To learn more about HOSA, go to www.hosa.org.

