US plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine undermines efforts to protect civilians from indiscriminate weapons

Responding to news that the US will transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine, Patrick Wilcken, Amnesty International’s Military, Security and Policing Researcher said: Amnesty International has long emphasized that cluster munitions are inherently indiscriminate weapons that have caused untold harm to civilians around the world in some cases decades after conflicts have ended. Russia’s war of aggression has brought deep suffering to the people of Ukraine. It is humanitarian considerations and concern for civilians in war-torn countries and its aftermath that have prompted 111 states, including many of Ukraine’s allies, to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions and ban the use, production, transfer and stockpiling of such weapons . . The Biden administration’s plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine is a retrograde step that undermines the significant progress made by the international community in its efforts to protect civilians from such dangers during and after armed conflicts. Amnesty International has long emphasized that cluster munitions are inherently indiscriminate weapons that have caused untold harm to civilians around the world in some cases decades after conflicts have ended. Patrick Wilcken, Amnesty Internationals Military, Security and Policing Researcher Amnesty International urges the US government to reconsider, accede to the Convention, destroy its stockpiles and cease all use, production and transfer of cluster munitions. Background Cluster munitions are small submunitions that are launched and delivered by rockets, artillery, and air-dropped containers, scattering ordnance over a wide area, sometimes as large as a football field. Many systems have high dust levels, leaving large areas contaminated with unexploded ordnance that can remain deadly long after the conflict has ended. The US is reportedly planning to field Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Cluster Munitions (DPICM), which have a solid yield of 6% or more. US law prohibits arms transfers with dud rates above 1%. Civilians, especially children, are most at risk of injury or death from unexploded cluster munitions after conflict; the soil can remain contaminated for years, preventing use for agriculture or other activities. The Convention on Cluster Munitions, which entered into force on August 1, 2010 and has been ratified by 111 states, prohibits the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of cluster munitions. Russia, Ukraine and the USA, among others, are not States Parties to the Convention. Customary international humanitarian law prohibits the essentially indiscriminate use of weapons; carrying out indiscriminate attacks that kill or injure civilians constitutes a war crime. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Amnesty International condemned its actions as an act of aggression, which is a crime under international law. Amnesty International has also documented war crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law committed during Russia’s war against Ukraine, including extrajudicial killings of civilians by Russian forces, torture and other ill-treatment, abuse of prisoners of war, intentional. the bombing of the theater in Mariupol while it was being used as a civilian shelter and other war crimes. In particular, we have documented the illegal use of cluster munitions by Russian forces in multiple cities in eastern Ukraine; some of these attacks constitute war crimes. We call on both sides to respect the laws of war and bring to justice those responsible for their violations in a fair judicial process.

