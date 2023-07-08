US businesses were the largest tax contributors in Russia among international companies in 2022: report





US companies in Russia were the biggest tax contributors to the Russian government among corporations based in any other country last year as Moscow’s war in Ukraine progressed, according to a new report. The report by B4Ukraine, a coalition of civil society groups working to disrupt Russia’s ability to continue the war, and the Kyiv School of Economics found that US firms paid $712 million in taxes to Russia in 2022, bringing the total greater than any other. foreign country. The report states that companies that continue to have a presence in Russia and thus pay taxes are indirectly financing the war in Ukraine and the “gross violations” of human rights and humanitarian law that have occurred in the conflict. Global corporations, including those that fled the country since the full-scale occupation began last February, made more than $213.9 billion in revenue through their domestic Russian businesses, including $14.1 billion in profits and paid out $3.5 billion dollars in taxes in 2022. The tax projection is likely a significant underestimate of the total amount paid, the report said. German firms were the second-biggest tax contributors in Russia, paying $402 million in taxes on profits last year. The industries that received the largest amount of revenue from their businesses in Russia were alcohol and tobacco, consumer goods and automobiles. Companies based in the Group of Seven (G7), a group of the world’s seven largest democratic economies, and the European Union were Russia’s highest-earning taxpayers and accounted for 16 of its top 20 contributors. The report notes that companies often argue that their products are essential as a defense to stay in Russia amid the war. But the authors argue that companies often stretch the definition to include products like shampoo and conditioner. The report says many companies refused to tell B4Ukraine which of their products are considered essential. Hundreds of American companies left Russia immediately after the war began, but many have also chosen to stay. The authors make several recommendations for governments and companies to take action to cut indirect financial support for Russia’s war. Zelensky marks 500 days of Russia-Ukraine war Dutch Prime Minister resigns for blocking migration policy

They said G7 governments and their allies should look beyond companies complying with sanctions to create a clearer standard for business conduct and promote ethical business practices in line with internationally accepted human rights principles. . They should also create financial penalties and limit companies’ access to contracts if they continue to stay in Russia, according to the report. The report calls on firms operating in Russia to immediately sever ties with the country, clearly define criteria to determine that their products are essential to the Russian people, and demonstrate public support for Ukraine. The report came forward the 500th day of war on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/international/4086790-us-businesses-were-largest-tax-contributors-to-russia-among-international-companies-in-2022-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos